P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

While most of the motherboards in today’s test automatically set an under-spec BCLK of 99.8 MHz, ASRock and Biostar have 0.4 and 0.1 MHz overclocks. Differences that small won’t give these boards a lead across every benchmark, but they certainly show up in Sandra’s CPU tests.

Strangely, ASRock’s tiny overclock doesn’t push it to the top in Sandra Memory Bandwidth. Perhaps more conservative sub-timings are used?