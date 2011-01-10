P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

Previous-leader Biostar drops to the bottom in our Call of Pripyat Benchmark, while Gigabyte climbs to the top.

Gigabyte retains its miniscule lead through Call of Pripyat’s Ultra settings. Note that we used “High” SSAO mode for both tests to keep the system under the highest possible load. “Ultra SSAO” has hardware optimizations that would have improved these scores.