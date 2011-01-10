Trending

P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Improved per-clock performance and higher achievable frequencies are sure to put Intel’s latest K-Series CPUs on top of many builders’ whish lists, but they’ll still need a new socket to put it in. We test nine enthusiast-oriented LGA-1155 motherboards.

Overclocking Results

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking)
ASRock P67 Extreme4Asus P8P67 ProBiostar TP67XE
CPU Base Clock95-110 MHz (1 MHz)80-300 MHz (0.1MHz)100-300 MHz (0.1MHz)
CPU MultiplierUp to 57xUp to 57xUp to 100x*
DRAM Data Rates1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)800-2400* (266.6 MHz)1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)
CPU Vcore0.86-1.52V (5 mV)0.80-1.99V (5 mV)1.00-1.79V (10 mV)
Sys. Agent Voltage0.66-1.87 (12.5 mV)0.80-1.70V (6.25 mV)0.90-1.61V (12.5 mV)
PCH Voltage0.78-1.65V (9 mV)0.80-1.70V (10 mV)1.00-1.50V (12.5 mV)
DRAM Voltage1.20-1.80V (15 mV)1.20-2.20V (6.25 mV)1.30-2.20V (12.5 mV)
CAS Latency5-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles
tRCD4-15 Cycles4-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles
tRP4-15 Cycles4-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles
tRAS10-40 Cycles4-40 Cycles9-63 Cycles
ECS P67H2-A2Foxconn P67A-SGigabyte P67A-UD4
CPU Base Clock100-106 MHz (0.16 MHz)100-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)80-200 MHz (0.1 MHz)
CPU MultiplierUp to 50xUp to 50xUp to 57x
DRAM Data Rates1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)
CPU Vcore-0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV)+1.0V (20 mV)0.75-1.70V (50 mV)
Sys. Agent Voltage-0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV)Not Adjustable0.66-1.31V (10 mV)
PCH Voltage1.08-1.23V (50 mV)Not Adjustable0.84-1.94V (20 mV)
DRAM Voltage-0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV)1.50-2.00V (12.5 mV)0.90-2.60V (20 mV)
CAS Latency3-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles5-15 Cycles
tRCD3-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles1-15 Cycles
tRP3-15 Cycles3-15 Cycles1-15 Cycles
tRAS9-63 Cycles9-63 Cycles1-40 Cycles
Intel DP67BGJetway HI08MSI P67A-GD65
CPU Base Clock100-120 MHz (1 MHz)100-300 MHz (0.1 MHz)89-282 MHz (0.06 MHz)
CPU MultiplierUp to 57xUp to 50xUp to 60x*
DRAM Data Rates1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)1066-2133 (266.6 MHz)800-2133 (266.6 MHz)
CPU Vcore1.00-2.30V (6.25 mV)+0.255V (1 mV)0.80-1.80V (5 mV)
Sys. Agent Voltage0.85-1.75V (25 mV)1.14-1.25V (35 mV)0.93-1.59V (20 mV)
PCH Voltage1.00-1.50V (6.25 mV)1.08-1.18V (34 mV)Not Adjustable
DRAM Voltage1.20-2.00V (10 mV)1.54-2.20V (50 mV)1.11-2.46V (6.25 mV)
CAS Latency5-16 Cycles5-16 Cycles5-15 Cycles
tRCD5-16 Cycles5-16 Cycles4-15 Cycles
tRP5-16 Cycles5-16 Cycles4-15 Cycles
tRAS15-75 Cycles15-75 Cycles10-40 Cycles

*indicates a setting that exceeds available CPU ratios

We probably don’t need to remind anyone that Intel’s K-series processors are required to get anything greater than a nominal overclock from its LGA 1155 platform, since its base clock is almost stuck. Even then, overclocking is done by manipulating Turbo Boost multipliers. Asus still manages to edge out its competitors in CPU overclocking, while the HI08’s broken Turbo Boost forces it to rely on that narrow BCLK capability.

Intel breaks past BCLK expectations, but only because we tested this capability with the CPU at its stock multiplier. Higher stress that occurs at higher multipliers generally tends to make BCLK increases more difficult, so we’ll leave the combination of BCLK and high multipliers to the world of competitive overclocking.

Before we move on, we must also note that increased BCLK has a habit of corrupting drives, since higher clocks affect PCI Express and DMI. Our tests focused on CPU, GPU, and DRAM stability, since data corruption can take days to rear its ugly head.

The same BCLK limitations that affect CPU overclocking also limit RAM. Jetway’s HI08, for example, had boot issues when using its 21.33x memory multiplier, forcing us to push its BCLK limits to find a memory speed that’s likely short of the motherboard’s actual capability. Intel’s DP67BG was also capable of running beyond DDR3-2133, but we couldn’t force a cold boot at anything above the charted settings.

