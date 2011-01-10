P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Overclocking Results

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ASRock P67 Extreme4 Asus P8P67 Pro Biostar TP67XE CPU Base Clock 95-110 MHz (1 MHz) 80-300 MHz (0.1MHz) 100-300 MHz (0.1MHz) CPU Multiplier Up to 57x Up to 57x Up to 100x* DRAM Data Rates 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) 800-2400* (266.6 MHz) 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.86-1.52V (5 mV) 0.80-1.99V (5 mV) 1.00-1.79V (10 mV) Sys. Agent Voltage 0.66-1.87 (12.5 mV) 0.80-1.70V (6.25 mV) 0.90-1.61V (12.5 mV) PCH Voltage 0.78-1.65V (9 mV) 0.80-1.70V (10 mV) 1.00-1.50V (12.5 mV) DRAM Voltage 1.20-1.80V (15 mV) 1.20-2.20V (6.25 mV) 1.30-2.20V (12.5 mV) CAS Latency 5-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRCD 4-15 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRP 4-15 Cycles 4-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRAS 10-40 Cycles 4-40 Cycles 9-63 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) ECS P67H2-A2 Foxconn P67A-S Gigabyte P67A-UD4 CPU Base Clock 100-106 MHz (0.16 MHz) 100-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 80-200 MHz (0.1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Up to 50x Up to 50x Up to 57x DRAM Data Rates 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore -0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV) +1.0V (20 mV) 0.75-1.70V (50 mV) Sys. Agent Voltage -0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV) Not Adjustable 0.66-1.31V (10 mV) PCH Voltage 1.08-1.23V (50 mV) Not Adjustable 0.84-1.94V (20 mV) DRAM Voltage -0.8 to +0.63V (50 mV) 1.50-2.00V (12.5 mV) 0.90-2.60V (20 mV) CAS Latency 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRCD 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles tRP 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles tRAS 9-63 Cycles 9-63 Cycles 1-40 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) Intel DP67BG Jetway HI08 MSI P67A-GD65 CPU Base Clock 100-120 MHz (1 MHz) 100-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 89-282 MHz (0.06 MHz) CPU Multiplier Up to 57x Up to 50x Up to 60x* DRAM Data Rates 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) 1066-2133 (266.6 MHz) 800-2133 (266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 1.00-2.30V (6.25 mV) +0.255V (1 mV) 0.80-1.80V (5 mV) Sys. Agent Voltage 0.85-1.75V (25 mV) 1.14-1.25V (35 mV) 0.93-1.59V (20 mV) PCH Voltage 1.00-1.50V (6.25 mV) 1.08-1.18V (34 mV) Not Adjustable DRAM Voltage 1.20-2.00V (10 mV) 1.54-2.20V (50 mV) 1.11-2.46V (6.25 mV) CAS Latency 5-16 Cycles 5-16 Cycles 5-15 Cycles tRCD 5-16 Cycles 5-16 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRP 5-16 Cycles 5-16 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRAS 15-75 Cycles 15-75 Cycles 10-40 Cycles

*indicates a setting that exceeds available CPU ratios

We probably don’t need to remind anyone that Intel’s K-series processors are required to get anything greater than a nominal overclock from its LGA 1155 platform, since its base clock is almost stuck. Even then, overclocking is done by manipulating Turbo Boost multipliers. Asus still manages to edge out its competitors in CPU overclocking, while the HI08’s broken Turbo Boost forces it to rely on that narrow BCLK capability.

Intel breaks past BCLK expectations, but only because we tested this capability with the CPU at its stock multiplier. Higher stress that occurs at higher multipliers generally tends to make BCLK increases more difficult, so we’ll leave the combination of BCLK and high multipliers to the world of competitive overclocking.

Before we move on, we must also note that increased BCLK has a habit of corrupting drives, since higher clocks affect PCI Express and DMI. Our tests focused on CPU, GPU, and DRAM stability, since data corruption can take days to rear its ugly head.

The same BCLK limitations that affect CPU overclocking also limit RAM. Jetway’s HI08, for example, had boot issues when using its 21.33x memory multiplier, forcing us to push its BCLK limits to find a memory speed that’s likely short of the motherboard’s actual capability. Intel’s DP67BG was also capable of running beyond DDR3-2133, but we couldn’t force a cold boot at anything above the charted settings.