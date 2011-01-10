P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

P8P67 Pro UEFI
UEFI gives Asus’ AI Tweaker menu a new face, which is accessed by mouse-clicking the Advanced Mode button on a main menu that seems to be designed to discourage the uninitiated. Modifications are relatively easy once the advanced menu has been exposed.
Base clock is amazingly flexible within the chipset’s narrow range of stability, thanks to settings in increments of 0.1 MHz.
An AI Overclocker option of “By XMP” set our RAM to the appropriate voltage, timings, and multiplier for its DDR3-2133 rating, and further adjustments to the base clock and memory multiplier are still possible in conjunction with this setting.
Voltage adjustments can be keyed-in from a single setting, without the need to “enable” adjustment separately.
A wide number of memory timings are available for custom tuning, and an automatic setting for each timing allows users to alter only those of which they are most familiar.
Extra-high power and current settings allow most overclockers to easily overcome the protection mechanism built into Intel’s latest processors. A separate menu allows all settings to be stored for future use as one of eight user profiles.
I'm just missing benchmarks like SATA/USB speeds etc. Please Tom's get those numbers for us!
1. SLI "support". Do not understand why end-user has to pay for mythical SLI "sertification" (all latest Intel chips support SLI by definition) and a SLI bridge coming with the board (at least 75% of end users would never need one). The bridge should come with NVIDIA cards (same as with AMD ones). Also, in x8/x8 PCIe configuration nearly all NVIDIA cards (exept for low-end ones) will loose at least 12% productivity - with top cards that is about $100 spent for nothing (AMD cards would not see that difference). So, If those cards are coming as SLI-"sertified" they have to be, in the worst case, equipped by NVIDIA NF200 chip (though, I would not recommend to by cards with this PCIe v.1.1 bridge). As even NVIDIA GF110 cards really need less than 1GB/s bandwidth (all other NVIDIA and AMD - less than 0.8GB/s)and secondary cards in SLI/CrossFire use no more than 1/4 of that, a normal PCIe v.2.0 switch (costing less than thrown away with x8/x8 SLI money) will nicely support three "Graphics only" x16 slots, fully-functional x8 slot and will provide bandwidth enough to support one PCIe v.2.0 x4 (or 4 x x1) slot(s)/device(s).
2. Do not understand the author euphoria of mass use of Marvell "SATA 6G" chips. The PCIe x1 chip might not be "SATA 6G" by definision, as it woud newer be able to provide more than 470GB/s (which is far from the standard 600GB/s) - so, I'd recommend to denote tham as 3G+ or 6G-. As it is shown in the upper section, there is enough bandwidth for real 6G solution (PCIe x8 LSISAS 2008 or x4 LSISAS 2004). Yes, will be a bit more expensive, but do not see the reason to have a palliative solutions on $200+ mobos.