P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Biostar TP67XE

Biostar has been hitting the budget overclocking market hard for a couple years, often holding records within its price class and occasionally outclassing even the highest-priced competitors. Its latest move towards performance value comes near the bottom of today’s price range, eschewing excess features in its quest for best stability for the money.

USB 3.0, for example, is limited to two rear-panel ports, and a single eSATA port is subtracted from internal connectors. FireWire is a surprising inclusion in light of the design’s narrow focus.

Check out the size of those chokes! Dual eight-pin plugs power an upsized 10-phase VRM to please competitive overclockers.

Competitive overclockers often use SLI or CrossFire to boost benchmark scores, and Biostar addresses this with electronic pathway switches that change the PCIe configuration from single x16 to dual x8 slots when a second card is installed. The two x16-length slots are also spaced three-slots apart to improve cooling to the top card.

A lean-and-mean competition design doesn’t have many extra connectors to misplace, and we’re fairly happy with the way the TP67XE turned out. Our only real complaint is a common one, that the front-panel audio’s “standard” bottom-rear corner position is often very difficult to reach, requiring super-long front-panel cables on most cases.

The TP67XE’s installation kit is similarly lean, though it does include the CrossFire bridge often neglected by its competitors in addition to the obligatory SLI bridge.