Bringing Home The Bass: 2.1-Channel Speaker Roundup

Klipsch Promedia 2.1

Klipsch was one of the first U.S.-based loudspeaker companies, and has been building premium speakers since 1946. The Klipsch Promedia 2.1 has been a staple of upper-echelon 2.1-channel PC speakers systems since its introduction in 2000. While the company recently released a new wireless version, we’re testing the standard, wired speaker set. It can be purchased for $154.99 at bestbuy.com, and comes with a one-year warranty.

The Klipsch Promedia 2.1 is only one of two systems in the roundup that boasts THX certification. A THX-certified audio system meets or exceeds specific levels of audio performance. as specified by THX Ltd. The THX specifications are proprietary and aren’t publicized, but we do know they include things like signal-to-noise ratio and distortion level requirements. Keep in mind that the THX certification isn’t free and, in fact, can be very expensive. This is why many speaker manufacturers do not opt to get the certification, even if their products might meet the standard. There are also four tiers of THX certification, and the “THX-certified multimedia product” is the easiest to achieve.

The subwoofer enclosure is the lightest in the group, containing a single 6.5” long-throw fiber-composite cone subwoofer rated at 130 W peak. At 9.5" x 9.8" x 10.2", the enclosure is only slightly larger than that of the Gigaworks T3.

Despite the relatively low price tag, the Klipsch Promedia 2.1 is only one of two systems in this roundup that offers both a tweeter and driver in each satellite. The tweeter is a 0.75” poly compression driver and it’s paired with a 3” long-throw fiber-composite cone woofer in each satellite measuring 8.5" x 4.2" x 5.67". Individual speaker power isn’t specified, but each channel is rated at 35 W peak per side. The satellites are attractive with or without the removable covers and have an understated home audio look, the only identifying mark being the small orange/gold Klipsch and THX badges.

The Promedia 2.1 speakers don’t include much in the way of separate accessories because they come permanently attached to all of the necessary cables. The 1/8” mini line-in and control interface cables are attached to the right satellite. Both satellites also have speaker cables built in, and these attach to standard speaker clips on the subwoofer.

As an alternative to the line-in cable, users can plug an audio source into the auxiliary input on the right satellite enclosure. A 1/8” headphone jack is also conveniently located here.

The Promedia 2.1 controls are simple, but effective, with volume- and subwoofer-control knobs. A treble control would have been nice, but volume and subwoofer control is par for the course in our roundup.