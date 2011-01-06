Bringing Home The Bass: 2.1-Channel Speaker Roundup

Bass Basics

If you’re a PC user who hasn’t experienced what a subwoofer can do, you owe it to yourself to try one out. Strong bass brings incredible power to game sounds, and extends the range of music much lower than a two-speaker setup can achieve. If you want to feel those explosions and rhythms, a subwoofer isn’t an option. It’s a necessity.

Creative, Logitech, and Klipsch are well-known names when it comes to 2.1-channel PC audio systems, but Corsair and Antec (under a new audio/video division named Soundscience) have dipped their toes into the market with some new products that we have the pleasure of reviewing today.

We put the following PC speaker systems through the paces—some are new, while others have been around for quite a while—but all represent the premium 2.1-channel offerings from their respective brands: