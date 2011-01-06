Bringing Home The Bass: 2.1-Channel Speaker Roundup

Bass Basics
If you’re a PC user who hasn’t experienced what a subwoofer can do, you owe it to yourself to try one out. Strong bass brings incredible power to game sounds, and extends the range of music much lower than a two-speaker setup can achieve. If you want to feel those explosions and rhythms, a subwoofer isn’t an option. It’s a necessity.
Creative, Logitech, and Klipsch are well-known names when it comes to 2.1-channel PC audio systems, but Corsair and Antec (under a new audio/video division named Soundscience) have dipped their toes into the market with some new products that we have the pleasure of reviewing today.
We put the following PC speaker systems through the paces—some are new, while others have been around for quite a while—but all represent the premium 2.1-channel offerings from their respective brands:
|CorsairSP2500
|CreativeGigaworks T3
|KlipschPromedia 2.1
|LogitechZ623
|SoundscienceRockus 3D|2.1
|Power:
|232 Wby FTC guidelines
|80 Wnominal RMS
|200 Wpeak
|200 WRMS
|150 Wmaximum
|Satellites:(two)
|1" 10 W tweeter3" 40 W driver
|2" 15 W driver
|0.75" tweeter3" woofer
|2.5" 35 W driver
|2.5" 25 W driver
|Subwoofer:
|8" 120 W driver
|three 6.5" drivers50 W total
|6.5" 130 W driver
|7" 130 W driver
|6" 100 W driver
|Inputs:
|1/8" jack (remote)1/8" jack (sub)RCA jacks (sub)
|1/8" jack (remote) RCA jacks (sub)
|1/8" cable (satellite) 1/8" jack (satellite)
|1/8" cable (satellite)1/8" jack (satellite) 1/8" jack (sub) RCA jacks (sub)
|1/8" jack (sub) RCA jacks (sub)optical (sub)
|Outputs:
|1/8" headphone (remote)
|1/8" headphone (remote)
|1/8" headphone (satellite)
|1/8" headphone (satellite)
|N/A
|Controls:
|Volume, subwoofer,EQ presets, effects
|Volume, subwoofer
|Volume, bass
|Volume, bass
|Volume, input, 3D
|Dimensions:
|6.3" x 4.3" x 4.7" satellite (2)11.7" x 18.1" x 10.2" subwoofer
|5.9" x 3.0" x 3.7" satellite (2)8.4" x 9.3" x 11.3" subwoofer
|8.5" x 4.2" x 5.67" satellite (2)9.5" x 9.8" x 10.2" subwoofer
|7.75" x 4.5" x 4.75" satellite (2)12" x 11" x 10" subwoofer
|5.7" x 4.7" x 6.3" satellite (2)13.8" x 7.7" x 10.2" subwoofer
|Weight:
|2 lbs. satellite (2)19.2 lbs. subwoofer
|0.8 lbs. satellite (2)13 lbs. subwoofer
|2.1 lbs. satellite (2) 11 lbs. subwoofer
|1.6 lbs. satellite (2)13 lbs. subwoofer
|1.4 lbs. satellite (2) 13 lbs. subwoofer
|Accessories:
|1/8" mini-to-RCA splitter cable,two satellite tilt stands,wired remote with color LCD display
|1/8" mini-to-RCA splitter cable, wired remote
|1/8" input cable(attached to satellite)
|1/8" input cable (attached to satellite)
|1/8" mini-to-RCA splitter cable,1/8" input cable, wired remote
|Price:
|$249.00 (MSRP)
|$249.99 (us.store.creative.com)
|$154.99 (bestbuy.com)
|$146.99 (newegg.com)
|$249.99 (newegg.com)
|Warranty:
|two years
|one year
|one year
|two years
|two years
2.1 is the ideal setup for a computer imo. 4.1 at most. A center channel just isn't needed for monitor sized screens.
You can buy a cheap onkyo receiver, some low end bookshelf speakers and a small sub for a few hundred bucks and have sound that will destroy the best pc speakers.
The fact is, pc speakers are toys. There is no high end option. What they market as high end would be laughed out the door by the regular audio comminuty.
p.s. Plastic is not an acceptable cabinet material
http://www.speakerdesignworks.com/StatementCenterChannelResponsePlots.JPG
http://www.speakerdesignworks.com/TritrixMTMfr.gif
Pretty much this. I've been telling people for ages that their super-duper PC speakers aren't. Any brand that quotes max power over RMS values raises an instant red flag for me. Even 20yr old Radioshack shelf speakers can run circles on most modern PC speakers.
I die a little bit every time I hear someone with a premium add-in sound card is running generic PC speakers.