PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

Everyone who has followed today’s scaling article to this point should be completely aware of the pattern that has emerged. Testing the GeForce GTX 480 in SLI has not yet made sense at medium resolutions, because the 4.00 GHz Core i7 CPU hasn’t been able to keep up with the cards at anything less than 2560x1600. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is proving to be an exception, only because the cards can’t keep up with the game at that resolution.

We still see the performance gain for SLI shoot up from 75% at 1680x1050 to 94% at 2560x1600, yet because the game isn’t completely playable at our highest test settings (with a 16 FPS minimum frame rate not shown), most users will be forced to sacrifice resolution, details, or anti-aliasing to regain a more fluid experience.