PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
Everyone who has followed today’s scaling article to this point should be completely aware of the pattern that has emerged. Testing the GeForce GTX 480 in SLI has not yet made sense at medium resolutions, because the 4.00 GHz Core i7 CPU hasn’t been able to keep up with the cards at anything less than 2560x1600. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat is proving to be an exception, only because the cards can’t keep up with the game at that resolution.
We still see the performance gain for SLI shoot up from 75% at 1680x1050 to 94% at 2560x1600, yet because the game isn’t completely playable at our highest test settings (with a 16 FPS minimum frame rate not shown), most users will be forced to sacrifice resolution, details, or anti-aliasing to regain a more fluid experience.
You spend unnecessary $$$ on a x58 platform while I save money that I can put towards a GPU upgrade with my p55 platform :)
anyone know if 4850's are going to be unavailable any time soon? You could get the 3000 series for quite awhile after the 4000's released so I'm crossing my fingers until i can afford a cpu upgrade and another 4850
cpu is currently a 7750BE and so im pretty sure it would bottleneck the 4850's. I think it does with just one actually.
It's not the game's fault. The GPU can only go as fast as it was made to go. So in simple terms you could say that GPUs these days aren't "fast" enough to use all the bandwidth PCI Express offers.
On a card for card basis they are still quite a bit more powerful than the GTX 480 and should require the most bandwidth of any current card for maximum performance.