Phanteks Enthoo Evolv Shift Case Review

By

Installation & Configuration

The installation kit for the Evolv Shift comes with a variety of items, including a plastic hard case full of screws, a handful of cable ties, a case badge with Phanteks’ logo, and set of foam feet for when the case is placed in a horizontal configuration. You also get a very detailed menu outlining the features, with recommendations on items like cable management and airflow.

The Evolv Shift does away with the normal cable configuration by cutting down the standard front I/O connections to a single USB 3.0 connection and a cable for the power switch. In place of the missing cables are a fortified PCIe ribbon cable and power/control connections for the RGB lighting controller.

While we normally strive to maintain a consistent test hardware configuration in order to eliminate variables from our tests, we do on occasion receive a sample that forces us to deviate from our standard setup. The Noctua NH-L12 we normally use in our tests has a height of 93mm, while the Evolv Shift has a maximum supported CPU cooler height of 82mm. In situations like this we generally swap out the NH-L12 with the 59mm Reeven Brontes, which features similar performance.

The smaller footprint of the Reeven Brontes coupled with the wide-open build space inside the Evolv Shift means that installation is a breeze.

The tempered glass side panels on the Evolv Shift give buyers a wide-open view of their finished build. Buyers who also opt to add to the lighting system will see additional benefit from the size of the panels.

The CPU cooler swap from the Noctua NH-L12 to the Reeven Brontes is today’s only change in test hardware.

Noise is measured .5m from the case's front corner, on the side that opens. The numbers are corrected to the 1m industry standard—used by many loudspeaker and fan manufacturers—by subtracting six decibels.

The test duration for today’s review was four hours at full load with the ambient air temperature for the test maintained at approximately 26°C (78.8°F).

Comparison Products

Antec Cube

Bitfenix Portal Mini ITX

Fractal Design Define Nano S

Test Configuration

Drivers and Settings

Test System Configuration
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Software
GraphicsNvidia GeForce 353.30
ChipsetIntel INF 10.0.27
Benchmark Configuration
Prime95 v27.964-bit executable, Small FFTs, 4 threads
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset: Graphics Test 1, Looped
Real Temp 3.40Average of maximum core readings at full CPU load
Galaxy CM-140 SPL MeterTested at 1/2 m, corrected to 1 m (-6 dB), dBA weighting


  • JackNaylorPE 19 September 2017 13:47
    Every Phanteks case before the Shift has been a "game changer" with great looks, outstanding cooling options, good looks and lower than expected pricing forcing the market that had be stagnant for years, to incorporate new and better ideas. This is a break from that run. It's the first case from Phanteks that I wasn't anxious to get my hand on.
  • madmurdock0311 19 September 2017 14:16
    I had planned on purchasing this case for my itx build, but, with no solid release date set, I went with the Fractal Design Node. After reading this review, I'm kind of glad I didn't wait. I'm not impressed with the thermal or noise results. Form over function here, I guess.
  • JackNaylorPE 19 September 2017 14:58
    The Evolv ITX is great case, gorgeous, functional and feature loaded ... the Evolv Shift is just pretty

    Evolv - https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811854015
  • blackwolfecreativeconcepts 19 September 2017 16:19
    Newegg is taking preorders and showing a ship date of the 26th of September.

    My only question is radiator support in the smaller Shift. Product specifications state it can hold 2 120mm rads/AIOs. But can it hold 1 240mm rad or AIO?
  • motanel05 19 September 2017 16:28
    Two enclosures for the same type of motherboards. I wish such a casing for mATX motherboards. Maybe designers are thinking and from such a model.
  • tkline 19 September 2017 17:48
    I’ve been waiting for this case for a while, I really love the clean look. Don’t care about heat, I’m not gonna overclock anything. But I can see why that might be an issue for some. I am planning to use this as a HTPC for gaming in the living room. I kinda wish they had a cheaper no-glass version.. I kinda feel like for me anyway, I don’t care about the insides since it’s going on my TV rack where you wouldn’t be able to see it anyway. I also want to lay it flat on it’s side, and I worry the right side / bottom side glass panel is just wasted even more than the other side. Overall though, I still like the look either way. Can’t wait to start my new build. I think I may wait another month or so though and see about getting a coffee lake CPU.
  • Crashman 19 September 2017 17:51
    20189280 said:
    The Evolv ITX is great case, gorgeous, functional and feature loaded ... the Evolv Shift is just pretty

    Evolv - https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811854015
    You're right, I really like the Evolv ITX :D
  • thundervore 19 September 2017 19:04
    20189103 said:
    Every Phanteks case before the Shift has been a "game changer" with great looks, outstanding cooling options, good looks and lower than expected pricing forcing the market that had be stagnant for years, to incorporate new and better ideas. This is a break from that run. It's the first case from Phanteks that I wasn't anxious to get my hand on.

    I agree with this!
    Im waiting on a ITX version of the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16811854058 and hoping it will be the Evolv ITX just smaller to utilize SFX power supplies and new tempered glass doors ON HINGES with magnets (because 4 thumbscrews suck!).

    The shift just doesn't do anything for me at all.
  • Khimera2000 20 September 2017 01:17
    Intresting to see the case finally previewed on the site. Any chance of doing a review with an AIO because all the videos I have seen use an AIO for the build, even there Electronic Show official reveal had an AIO. I'd like to see how air would compare to the AIO setup I've seen used everywhere else.

    Without that it's just pointing out the obvious... A case built for closed loop coolers performs horrible with open air.
    Reply
  • Bohefus 22 September 2017 02:06
    Reminds me a little of the Corsair One case
