Philips 288P6LJEB 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The 288P6LJEB ships in what appears to be a suitcase-style box. But once you slit the tape, you realize it’s a lay-down carton that's much easier to unpack since the accessories are in an easy-to-lift-out foam tray. The upright is already attached, so all you have to do is screw on the base with a captive bolt.

The power supply is internal, but the included cord is not IEC-compatible. Rather it’s similar to the triangular connector you plug into a laptop’s power brick. You also get HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA and analog audio cables. Curiously, there is no USB cord, even though the monitor supports version 3.0 in its upstream port. Rounding out the bundle is a driver disc and printed quick-start guide.

Product 360

The 288P6LJEB has the same light anti-glare coating we’ve seen on other 28-inch TN panels. It won’t impact image quality in the slightest, but you’ll want to be careful of placement near bright light sources. The bezel itself is nicely styled with a mixture of brushed-finish black plastic and chrome accents. The base and upright are solid pieces that are also well-finished. There is a nice heft and solidness to the whole package.

Front-panel controls are touch-sensitive and marked with small printed icons. They activate with the slightest provocation, so tread carefully when changing settings. The bezel measures 18mm at the sides and top, so multi-screen users will appreciate the slim line between monitors.

There are a full range of ergonomic adjustments available from the high-quality stand. You get the above-pictured portrait mode along with 25 degrees tilt, 65 degrees of swivel to either side, plus a generous six inches (150mm) of height. All the movements are properly damped and free of play or wobble. If you plan to line up two or three 288P6LJEBs in portrait mode, you may be stymied by the wide 1.3-inch (33mm) bottom bezel.

The Philips display is very slim from the side at only two inches (50mm). All of the USB ports, including the upstream connection, are on the right side of the panel’s power bulge. There is also a power switch there. Unfortunately, the audio ports are on the bottom. We prefer to see at least the headphone jack in a more accessible spot.

That slight flare you see at the bottom is to accommodate down-firing speakers. They are fairly beefy at three watts apiece and sound better than most, since they don’t fire back at the wall.

The panel’s back is flat and smooth, making it a great choice for flush wall-mounting. Four screws release the stock upright to reveal a 100mm VESA mount. There is surprisingly little ventilation, though we observed no heat-related issues during our tests.

The input panel carries one each of DVI, HDMI/MHL, DisplayPort 1.2 and VGA for video. Analog jacks include a stereo in and a headphone out. In this photo, you can just see the speaker grills on either side.