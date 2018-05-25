The Best Possible PUBG Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested

Graphics & Performance Settings
Graphics & Rendering Settings
PUBG exposes several familiar options, including resolution controls, field of view, and brightness. Five quality presets are also available, ranging from Very Low to Ultra. Of course, it is also possible to fine-tune anti-aliasing, texture quality, shading, view distance, and the quality of effects like grass and foliage. V-sync and cinematic blurring are adjustable with their own settings.
To give you a sense of the differences in visual fidelity and detail between settings, here are some side-by side comparisons with sliders.
Normal/Ultra
Very Low/Ultra
The most visible differences between PUBG's Ultra and Medium presets involve shading and texture quality, as well as anti-aliasing to an extent. Using the Very Low preset, we observe a pronounced loss of rendering distance and shadow quality.
Performance at Various Graphics Settings
Unsurprisingly, depending on the quality settings you choose, a graphics card’s performance can vary greatly within a game. In order to illustrate this, we picked MSI's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4GB and benchmarked PUBG's available presets: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, and Ultra.
The almost linear performance scaling tells us that the game’s presets seem perfectly defined. Everyone should be able to find a sweet spot by dialing them up or down, optimizing performance for their machine's graphics processing horsepower.
1440p wouldn't have been useful in this situation. Except for the "bonus" GTX 1080 vs. Vega 64 showdown, none of the GPUs tested are "1440p-capable" GPUs. The top-line GPUs they tested were the GTX 1060 & RX 580...both of which barely managed to get past 60FPS@1080p, & had significant differences between their Average & Minimum results. What would have been the point of 1440p testing with these GPUs? "Proving" that their 1440p performance is lacking? "Proving" that PUBG's optimization still lags behind other games?
Even with the GTX 1080 & Vega 64, those 1440p tests aren't exactly impressive. It's more in line with the 1080's performance in Witcher III (https://www.techspot.com/review/1174-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080/page3.html)...& I think we can all agree that there's no contest as to which game (PUBG or Witcher III) has better graphics...
as far a 1440 and 4K gaming, that is upper gamer life, 75% or more "home gamers" who have a mortgage will tell you they have a 1080po monitor on they desk.
Imagine playing in a monitor like the AOC - C3583FQ. True mainstream gaming monitor.
Meanwhile on the GPU front you can't throw enough graphics resources at the game, seems like they have a lot of headroom for optimization.
Post Processing = High/Ultra
Shadows High.
Everything else, very low, and enjoy