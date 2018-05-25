The Best Possible PUBG Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested

Graphics & Performance Settings

Graphics & Rendering Settings

PUBG exposes several familiar options, including resolution controls, field of view, and brightness. Five quality presets are also available, ranging from Very Low to Ultra. Of course, it is also possible to fine-tune anti-aliasing, texture quality, shading, view distance, and the quality of effects like grass and foliage. V-sync and cinematic blurring are adjustable with their own settings.

To give you a sense of the differences in visual fidelity and detail between settings, here are some side-by side comparisons with sliders.

Normal/Ultra

Very Low/Ultra

The most visible differences between PUBG's Ultra and Medium presets involve shading and texture quality, as well as anti-aliasing to an extent. Using the Very Low preset, we observe a pronounced loss of rendering distance and shadow quality.

Performance at Various Graphics Settings

Unsurprisingly, depending on the quality settings you choose, a graphics card’s performance can vary greatly within a game. In order to illustrate this, we picked MSI's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4GB and benchmarked PUBG's available presets: Very Low, Low, Medium, High, and Ultra.

The almost linear performance scaling tells us that the game’s presets seem perfectly defined. Everyone should be able to find a sweet spot by dialing them up or down, optimizing performance for their machine's graphics processing horsepower.



