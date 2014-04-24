Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

PQI Air Drive

PQI's Air Drive is basically a less feature-rich version of the Air Bank. For starters, its USB interface is limited to second-gen signaling rates. That's reflected in its lower transfer speeds (21 MB/s). There is no internal hard drive either, but rather the Air Bank sports a slot for SD and SDHC cards up to 32 GB in size. Even its battery is smaller. PQI claims you'll get up to five hours of operation, compared to the Air Bank's eight hours. If you have a tendency of forgetting your USB cable, at least you'll appreciate the Air Drive's non-removable USB connector.

The Air Bank and Air Drive do share support for Wi-Fi connectivity through an 802.11b/g/n controller though, accommodating up five simultaneous connections. Again, SMB isn't an option, so we had to determine performance manually. The Air Drive clocked in at 3.8 MB/s for reads and 3.3 MB/s for writes, similar to the Air Bank. The two products also utilize the same app, which we don't consider very user-friendly.

PQI's Air Drive is a less feature-rich version of the Air Bank. There is no internal hard drive, but there is a slot for SD and SDHC cards up to 32 GB in size. Even its battery is smaller. PQI claims you'll get up to five hours of operation. It includes support for Wi-Fi connectivity through an 802.11b/g/n controller though, accommodating up five simultaneous connections.

The Air Drive does not offer an Internet pass-through mode. While your client device is connected to it, you forgo online access.