Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

PQI Air Drive
PQI's Air Drive is basically a less feature-rich version of the Air Bank. For starters, its USB interface is limited to second-gen signaling rates. That's reflected in its lower transfer speeds (21 MB/s). There is no internal hard drive either, but rather the Air Bank sports a slot for SD and SDHC cards up to 32 GB in size. Even its battery is smaller. PQI claims you'll get up to five hours of operation, compared to the Air Bank's eight hours. If you have a tendency of forgetting your USB cable, at least you'll appreciate the Air Drive's non-removable USB connector.
The Air Bank and Air Drive do share support for Wi-Fi connectivity through an 802.11b/g/n controller though, accommodating up five simultaneous connections. Again, SMB isn't an option, so we had to determine performance manually. The Air Drive clocked in at 3.8 MB/s for reads and 3.3 MB/s for writes, similar to the Air Bank. The two products also utilize the same app, which we don't consider very user-friendly.
The Air Drive does not offer an Internet pass-through mode. While your client device is connected to it, you forgo online access.
I can see the utility of the wifi hardware for peer-to-peer connections ala AirDrop, but I didn't see that mentioned as a feature on these.
Buy the 500gb models and wash your hands.
http://www.hypershop.com/HyperDrive/iUSBport/
very useful for in the car/when traveling, each devices connects automatically, the kids even learned how to find & navigate the apps on their own.
Then I simply take the device with me when get to the destination (i.e. mall/park/etc), and they can resume watching while eating lunch, resting, etc.
I think these are aimed at multi-user families.
I have a NextAV D100 wifi drive (not reviewed here). I can tell you it is quite handy when you travel. 1. The battery can charge your phone. 2. You can carry a lot of movies and music so you can watch and listen for long trip. 3. Backup photos and videos. The drive I have has a SD card slot and a USB port. The storage of the drive is provided by the SD card you slot into the wifi device. The USB port is where you plug in to charge your phone and where you can plug a HDD so you can backup things from the SD card from your camera or camcorder into a HDD.