Dell Precision T5600: Two Eight-Core CPUs In A Workstation

Results: Compression

WinZip 17 Pro

WinZip doesn't like the Dell setup. The ultra-compression EZ test kept asking for more virtual memory. Also, as with our Photoshop-based OpenCL-accelerated workload, the higher-end workstation turns in worse numbers than the baseline box.

WinRAR

The Precision T5600's extra cores and memory bandwidth don't help much in an application not optimized to exploit all of those resources. Instead, the Ivy Bridge architecture running at higher clock rates wins the race.

7-Zip

The same can't be said for 7-Zip, which we have seen utilize lots of cores in the past. Dell's submission ends up 62% faster than the baseline.