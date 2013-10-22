Dell Precision T5600: Two Eight-Core CPUs In A Workstation

Results: Storage

Storage makes up our final battery of tests. Previously, we weren't specifically benchmarking our workstations' storage subsystems, but I felt like we should add more targeted metrics, particularly given the add-in RAID card and SSDs included with this T5600.

AS-SSD

AS-SSD results, T5600

AS-SSD Results, P500X

Sequential read speeds as reported by AS-SSD aren’t that different, but write performance is dramatically better on the Precision. Dell's drive array writes almost eight times faster.

Iometer

Iometer gives us similar results. The 4 KB random numbers turn out to be pretty similar; it's the sequential I/O where Dell's older Samsung drives take off. In many workstation tasks (like video and audio editing), sequential access is more important than random access, especially when gigabytes of video footage need to be cut.