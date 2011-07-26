Trending

Tom's CPU Architecture Shootout: 16 CPUs, One Core Each, And 3 GHz

By

The CPU landscape is really complex. Both AMD and Intel offer tons of different models. But how would today’s processors perform if they didn't have multiple cores? We take 16 different CPUs and compare them all using a single core running at 3 GHz.

Benchmark Results: Archiving Tools

Using 7-Zip, the differences between AMD and Intel are not incredibly significant when we standardize using a single core and 3 GHz core clock. The Pentium 4's results are horrible yet again.

WinRAR is clearly best-optimized for Intel's design. AMD’s Phenom II is as fast as a Core 2 core, but the current generation of Sandy Bridge-based chips delivers significantly more performance in this archiving application. We've refrain from commenting on the Pentium 4's showing.

WinZip is very popular app, despite the fact that it's single-threaded. It generally runs faster on Intel's processors, except for the Pentium 4's NetBurst design. If you go with AMD, pick a Phenom II that has L3 cache.