AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
Futuremark’s 3DMark 11 leads our benchmark vanguard:
The new Radeon sits comfortably between the Radeon HD 5770 and Radeon HD 6850, probably a little closer to the higher-end card.
We know that GeForces don’t fare quite as well in this test, but since the GeForce GTX 550 Ti performs close to the Radeon HD 5770 when it comes to games, we still expect the Radeon HD 6790 to perform close to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.
The Unigine Heaven benchmark is most useful as a yardstick of tessellation performance, although it favors GeForce architecture, even when this enhancement is disabled. In any case, the Radeon HD 6790 performs relatively close to the Radeon HD 6850.
tacoslaveI think the 550ti is the most useless release this year and yes even though the 6790 card draws more power than i would like its still miles ahead of the 550 ti. As for the gtx460 768 i think it would be stupid to take it off the market its nvidia's new 8800gt and only competition for amd 6790.Again the GTX550Ti doesn't directly compete with the HD6790 and has underwent a pretty significant price drop in the short time since its launch. The GTX560 is set to replace the GTX460 768 and compete directly against the HD6790 at the $150 price point.