AMD Radeon HD 6790 Review: More Mid-Range Might

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

Futuremark’s 3DMark 11 leads our benchmark vanguard:

The new Radeon sits comfortably between the Radeon HD 5770 and Radeon HD 6850, probably a little closer to the higher-end card.

We know that GeForces don’t fare quite as well in this test, but since the GeForce GTX 550 Ti performs close to the Radeon HD 5770 when it comes to games, we still expect the Radeon HD 6790 to perform close to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

The Unigine Heaven benchmark is most useful as a yardstick of tessellation performance, although it favors GeForce architecture, even when this enhancement is disabled. In any case, the Radeon HD 6790 performs relatively close to the Radeon HD 6850.