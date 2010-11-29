Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

Asus Overclocking Software

Asus SmartDoctor provides the EAH6850 DC/2DIS/1GD5 slide controls for voltage, GPU, and DRAM frequencies from its main menu. Users can select GPU frequencies between 600 and 1000 MHz, DRAM data rates between 3000 and 5000 MT/s, and core voltage from 0.95 to 1.35 V.

Advanced menus control overheat protection, alarm settings, and startup options.

A third advanced menu allows fan speed to be set at four thermal presets. Lower temperatures can help overclockers achieve higher settings.

SmartDoctor’s HyperDrive menu allows users to set an active GPU clock boost, activated when a 3D game is detected.