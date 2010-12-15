Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

Our current test suite contains a mix of titles backed by AMD and others emphasized by Nvidia. Lost Planet 2 falls into the latter category, evidenced by the strong finishes by Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 and 460s in SLI. Nevertheless, two Radeon HD 6850s climb the ranks, passing the GeForce GTX 570 to essentially tie a $500 GTX 580 at 2560x1600.

AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 is found down the chart a ways, behind the Radeon HD 5970 and GeForce GTX 480. Its performance isn’t bad, per se. However, when you consider the Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire trending toward the top of the chart at a price under $400, it really seems like there’s little reason to favor the single-GPU board, which is significantly slower.

It’s also interesting that the Radeon HD 6950 offers frame rates close to what we see from the 6970. Give the expected ~$70 difference between the two, the 6950 appears to be a much better value, even besting the Radeon HD 5870.