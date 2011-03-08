AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

Lost Planet 2 was previously one of those titles that Nvidia rocked consistently, even when we put its GeForce GTX 580 up against the Radeon HD 5970—a card that would normally outperform the GeForce in other tests. Radeon HD 6990 flips that all around, though, by crushing the GF110-based board all the way through 2560x1600.

The fact that there’s very little performance impact, even after turning on 8x MSAA, is quite impressive. We can even go so far as to compare the performance of the Radeon HD 6990 to the 6970. The dual-GPU board effectively doubles frame rate at 2560x1600 with 8x AA turned on, making that extreme combination of settings playable above 60 FPS.

Notice how the Radeon HD 5970 2 GB again falls on its face at 2560x1600 with AA enabled—a consequence of its insufficient 1 GB-per-GPU frame buffer.

One interesting note: at 1680x1050, exclusively, testing on the Radeon HD 6990 with the Catalyst 11.4 preview driver caused shimmering/flickering to appear in Lost Planet 2’s setup menu. This wasn’t the only game we saw this, and when we dropped in other cards, using the same driver, we could reproduce it. AMD confirmed it saw the same artifact and claimed restarting the game should fix it, but we weren’t able to get it to go away.