AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham Asylum

While this game’s DirectX 11 code path was very buggy when it launched, a patch recently fixed the most egregious problems.

Despite fairly predictable performance numbers at 1920x1080, selecting extreme detail settings and a 2560x1440 resolution destroys the 7800 series’ results. The significance of that outcome is minimal, though, since none of our contenders yield playable frame rates.