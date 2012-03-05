AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
At 1920x1080, the Radeon HD 7870 outperforms the 7950, strangely enough. Even at 2560x1440 the two cards finish very close together.
Meanwhile, the Radeon HD 7850 is just barely beaten by the older 6970 at 1920x1080. Push resolution to 2560x1440, though, and the Radeon HD 7850 drops to the point where even a GeForce GTX 560 Ti beats it. Clearly, something is very wrong there.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
what a card !!!
DAY 1 BUY !