AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Today’s story is going to be a little different than what you’ve seen from us in the past. The Radeon HD 7850 that AMD sent our US office was so unreliable that it wasn’t usable in a vast number of benchmarks. More on that when we break into the individual tests. AMD wasn’t able to get us a working replacement, so much of our performance data comes from Tom’s Hardware DE by way of Igor Wallosek. The result is that we have two different test systems.