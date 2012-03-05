AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Unigine Heaven
3DMark suggests that the Radeon HD 7870 approaches GeForce GTX 580-class performance, while the Radeon HD 7850 is in the same league as AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570. If those observations carried through all of our tests, we’d be delighted. A $350 Radeon HD 7870 would effectively undercut its competition by $100.
The Radeon HD 7850 would also be attractive at $250, about $80 less than a Radeon HD 6970 or GeForce GTX 570. Of course, we won’t know where street prices fall until AMD makes these cards available, purportedly in a couple of weeks.
The results in Unigine are similar to 3DMark 11.
Looking at the performance graphs, 7870 performs very close to 7950 which has 40% more SPs and a 384 bit memory interface. I think AMD reduced the performance of 79xx series on purpose so that they can release a better card just before the launch of Kepler.
It is there in the first page. "you won’t be able to buy the card until at least March 19th, AMD tells us."
