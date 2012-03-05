AMD Radeon HD 7870 And 7850 Review: Pitcairn Gets Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 And Unigine Heaven

3DMark suggests that the Radeon HD 7870 approaches GeForce GTX 580-class performance, while the Radeon HD 7850 is in the same league as AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570. If those observations carried through all of our tests, we’d be delighted. A $350 Radeon HD 7870 would effectively undercut its competition by $100.

The Radeon HD 7850 would also be attractive at $250, about $80 less than a Radeon HD 6970 or GeForce GTX 570. Of course, we won’t know where street prices fall until AMD makes these cards available, purportedly in a couple of weeks.

The results in Unigine are similar to 3DMark 11.