Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

MSI HD 7950 Twin Frozr III
MSI's HD 7950 Twin Frozr III cooling solution is one of the most powerful available, and it still fits within two slots. This card's Tahiti GPU is factory-overclocked to 880 MHz.
Like Asus' board, the Twin Frozr III also employs a dual axial fan design. It's the only card in our round-up covered in metal (the others are plastic). Ports and connectors are easy to reach, and quality is generally top-notch, making MSI's submission the best-built card. Only Asus' HD 7950 DirectCU II gives it a run for its money.
We used a newer version of this card's BIOS for our acoustic measurements, as it provided some noticeable improvements in fan behavior. Unfortunately, the newer version didn't reach us in time for the performance benchmarks, though we were able to confirm that it didn't sacrifice any of its speed.
As well, what kind of memory overclocks did you get? Did you have to change the voltage of the GPUs to get said clock speeds?
This article was missing a bit too much info there to really be able to get the full picture of these GPUs. The HD7970 6 card shootout is how it should have been done for the HD7950s. Each cards overclocking ability (core/memory) and what they got with stock voltage and overvolted.
