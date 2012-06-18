Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

MSI HD 7950 Twin Frozr III

MSI's HD 7950 Twin Frozr III cooling solution is one of the most powerful available, and it still fits within two slots. This card's Tahiti GPU is factory-overclocked to 880 MHz.

Like Asus' board, the Twin Frozr III also employs a dual axial fan design. It's the only card in our round-up covered in metal (the others are plastic). Ports and connectors are easy to reach, and quality is generally top-notch, making MSI's submission the best-built card. Only Asus' HD 7950 DirectCU II gives it a run for its money.

We used a newer version of this card's BIOS for our acoustic measurements, as it provided some noticeable improvements in fan behavior. Unfortunately, the newer version didn't reach us in time for the performance benchmarks, though we were able to confirm that it didn't sacrifice any of its speed.