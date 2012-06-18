Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

HIS H795F3G2M (Reference Design)

Finally, we have HIS' H795F3G2M, which adheres to AMD's reference design. It employs a dual-slot design with one smaller axial fan. If, after seeing a parade of dual-fan models, this one sounds a little underpowered for a graphics card in the enthusiast segment, you're right (as many reviews have shown).

Nevertheless, we're including it as a baseline, particularly since this is the design of choice for enthusiasts who want to install their own third-party cooling solutions. Its 800 MHz factory core clock is (by far) the slowest in our round-up.

Unfortunately, AMD's reference cooling solution is quite loud, which you'll hear in our videos.