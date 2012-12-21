AMD Radeon HD 8790M: Next-Gen Mobile Mainstream Graphics Preview

Call Of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Black Ops II represents a revolution in PC graphics...said nobody, ever. Nevertheless, we had a lot of fun running and gunning through the campaign when it first launched, and imagine many folks continue tearing it up in the multi-player component today.

Fortunately, it looks like an older, mature graphics engine makes this game more accessible to a wider range of hardware. AMD's Radeon HD 7670M is fairly smooth at 1280x720. You could call 1600x900 tolerable, though certainly not ideal for a fast-paced shooter.

The Radeon HD 8790M, however, smokes right through 1280x720, serves up respectable average frame rates at 1600x900, and even fares well enough to call playable at 1920x1080. Overall, the Mars-based ASIC enables around 50% better performance.

Interestingly, the Extra quality preset doesn't really change the performance picture at all. The benchmark results look the same as they did before.