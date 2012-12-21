AMD Radeon HD 8790M: Next-Gen Mobile Mainstream Graphics Preview

Call Of Duty: Black Ops II
Call of Duty: Black Ops II represents a revolution in PC graphics...said nobody, ever. Nevertheless, we had a lot of fun running and gunning through the campaign when it first launched, and imagine many folks continue tearing it up in the multi-player component today.
Fortunately, it looks like an older, mature graphics engine makes this game more accessible to a wider range of hardware. AMD's Radeon HD 7670M is fairly smooth at 1280x720. You could call 1600x900 tolerable, though certainly not ideal for a fast-paced shooter.
The Radeon HD 8790M, however, smokes right through 1280x720, serves up respectable average frame rates at 1600x900, and even fares well enough to call playable at 1920x1080. Overall, the Mars-based ASIC enables around 50% better performance.
Interestingly, the Extra quality preset doesn't really change the performance picture at all. The benchmark results look the same as they did before.
And if thermal management is an issue, then the desktop GPUs could always be undervolted (but of course more expensive because of the extra step).
Though i suspect you and Chris already have large 'hints' about the HD8000 series performance, but under NDA.
In the words of Sgt. Schultz "I know nothing." =_=
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
Tom's Hardware
That's what they all say! ;)
If you look, there is only one chip (shown on this page) which means it is not being CrossFired. I agree that 8780M would be a better name than 8790M. Andrew Ku, maybe on the front page you can clarify this?
About using desktop parts, it is my understanding that they sometimes do exactly that. Take the 7970M, which as far as I can tell, is an 78XX part (I forget which one) except the mobile chip has MUCH higher binning than the desktop 78XX.