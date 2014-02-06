AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Power And Temperature Benchmarks
Now we shift from game performance to power and temperature results.
The Radeon R7 260 uses quite a bit of power for a card with a 95 W TDP. In fact, it nearly paces the R7 260X under load, while using more power at idle.
Our thermal measurements are affected more by aftermarket cooling and power consumption than anything else. Asus' Radeon R7 260 certainly maintains acceptable temperatures under 70 °C subjected to full load. However, there are other lower-power boards that run a lot cooler.
bother with the 260? Skip a couple of beers and get a 260X. An utterly
unnecessary product IMO, it's just making use of dies that couldn't make the
grade for higher models.
Also, it's sad that we don't see single-slot cards anymore.
Ian.
Statements like this are what's causing Watt inflation and the myth that you need a dedicated transformer to run a PC. The review itself points out that system wattage is less than a quarter of the max continuous wattage. I think it's a serious disservice to constantly repeat this statement when it's clearly not true. At the very least it should be rewritten a bit.
I agree - that would be one way AMD could differentiate with some of these models is to have one or two designed to be single-slot and/or low profile. That would add some reason for this insanity.