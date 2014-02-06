AMD Radeon R7 260 Review: The Bonaire GPU Rides Again

Power And Temperature Benchmarks

Now we shift from game performance to power and temperature results.

The Radeon R7 260 uses quite a bit of power for a card with a 95 W TDP. In fact, it nearly paces the R7 260X under load, while using more power at idle.

Our thermal measurements are affected more by aftermarket cooling and power consumption than anything else. Asus' Radeon R7 260 certainly maintains acceptable temperatures under 70 °C subjected to full load. However, there are other lower-power boards that run a lot cooler.