AMD Radeon R9 270 Review: Replacing The Radeon HD 7800s

Results: Call Of Duty: Ghosts

Let's begin with a brand new game, Call of Duty: Ghosts. Our full performance analysis of this title is coming soon, but here is a preview of what the sub-$200 graphics card market offers in this highly-anticipated title at 1920x1080 with high-quality details applied:

The Radeon R9 270 performs just like the Radeon HD 7870, exactly as we expected it to. It's slightly faster than the GeForce GTX 660, and significantly faster than the Radeon HD 7850 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, which appear a lot alike in this title.

The Curacao/Pitcairn-based GPUs boast the lowest frame time variance in our field of contenders, though this game generates more spikes than we want to see. It's still new, so lets see how subsequent driver updates change this moving forward.