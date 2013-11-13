AMD Radeon R9 270 Review: Replacing The Radeon HD 7800s

Results: Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 is only a couple of weeks older than the new Call of Duty, but its Frostbite 3 engine is unquestionably more advanced. How does the Radeon R9 270 fare in this next-gen blockbuster?

Unsurprisingly, the Radeon R9 270 is on par with the HD 7870. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 is nipping at its heels though, just as the Radeon HD 7850 comes close to the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost.

Observed frame time variance is lower in Battlefield 4 than Call Of Duty: Ghosts, but the Radeon cards still suffer from a few more latency peaks than the competition.