Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: Crysis 3 At 3840x2160

AMD’s Uber firmware does little to help the R9 290X’s performance in Crysis 3. Not that it needs it. In our custom run, the Hawaii-based board is able to slide by GeForce GTX Titan by a few frames per second, on average. Is that enough to call the R9’s finish a win? Not exactly—dropping under 30 FPS, even at a reduced quality level, doesn’t satisfy the maxed-out details you’d want with an expensive display on your desk.

This is where we see those dips, in this case corresponding with a big explosion. Still, R9 290X is a big improvement over Tahiti. The Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition approaches 20 FPS—definitely too slow.

As with BioShock, our variance numbers aren’t troubling, even if the instantaneous frame rates are.