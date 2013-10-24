Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim At 3840x2160

Skyrim is one of the only games in our suite where you can easily play at Ultra HD using just one graphics card. The thing is, you’ll enjoy the game equally using one R9 290X (up at the top of the chart) or one Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition (at the bottom). Both average plenty-high frame rates throughout.

Alright, so the Tahiti-powered board dips under 60 FPS once. Still, these cards all perform admirably in this game, which looks phenomenal at 3840x2160.

The frame time variances in Skyrim are higher than some of the other titles we’ve looked at, but they’re still nothing we’d be bothered by, translated to on-screen stutter.