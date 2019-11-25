Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Monitor Review: VA With Record-Breaking Speed

Viewing Angles
While it’s true that IPS screens offer the best off-axis image quality, the CRG5’s VA panel will beat any TN monitor hands-down. Our sample shows a red shift and 40% light falloff when viewed from 45 degrees to the sides. The top-down view is somewhat washed out, but you can still see all the brightness steps. At 27 inches, the monitor is a bit small for sharing, but you could easily set up two or three of these for a rockin’ flight simulator or shooter game.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
Our CRG5 sample had excellent screen uniformity in the black field test with only an 8.95% deviation from the center zone. By our measurements, the center is a tad brighter than the surrounding parts of the screen, but we couldn’t see an issue with the naked eye. Black levels don’t get much better, and with this monitor, you can enjoy them without any bleed or glow spoiling the effect.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The 27-inch CRG5 is the fastest monitor we’ve ever tested. Though a few others have matched its 5ms screen draw time, it pipped the Acer XN253Q by 1ms in the overall input lag test. But what does this mean in actual usage? We’ve said that you can tell a difference in response between 5ms and 7ms in the draw test because motion blur is noticeably lower at the faster speed. But our gaming skills can’t detect a 1ms difference in input lag. Still, if you’re a competitive gamer seeking more contrast, you can now have that. At this point in time, it’s the only VA monitor that can reach such high speeds.
How does something like this get labeled as G-Sync compatible; the fact that you can physically enable the feature?
The effect is minimized greatly if you're getting over 200fps but in a game like The Division 2 where I hover in the mid 80's, it's unbelievably apparent and actually rather nauseating (not to mention unusable). Even in COD MW I'm getting ~160fps and the issue is still quite apparent, especially on the night missions such as 'Clean House'. Shades of green show it the worst, even at 240fps you can see the overshoot clearly.
Edit: Amazon ended up sending me a replacement unit and it's exactly the same, just going to have to return it as it really isn't G-Sync compatible in the slightest. Running without G-Sync results in an extremely smeary experience. It's a real shame as it does have some of the inkiest blacks I've seen and the colors + contrast are truly impressive.
I even tried using CRU to limit the VRR range to force it to double but it ends up looking extremely smeary and feeling rather slow, regular 240hz mode is better (which isn't saying much).
"everything is fine, theres minor drawback but overall is 110% purchase"
i guess reviewers chasing that everything is fine, so they get more toys to play with.