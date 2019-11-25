Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Monitor Review: VA With Record-Breaking Speed

Samsung C27RG5 deals Samsung C27RG5 27" Curved... Amazon £346.71 View

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While it’s true that IPS screens offer the best off-axis image quality, the CRG5’s VA panel will beat any TN monitor hands-down. Our sample shows a red shift and 40% light falloff when viewed from 45 degrees to the sides. The top-down view is somewhat washed out, but you can still see all the brightness steps. At 27 inches, the monitor is a bit small for sharing, but you could easily set up two or three of these for a rockin’ flight simulator or shooter game.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our CRG5 sample had excellent screen uniformity in the black field test with only an 8.95% deviation from the center zone. By our measurements, the center is a tad brighter than the surrounding parts of the screen, but we couldn’t see an issue with the naked eye. Black levels don’t get much better, and with this monitor, you can enjoy them without any bleed or glow spoiling the effect.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 27-inch CRG5 is the fastest monitor we’ve ever tested. Though a few others have matched its 5ms screen draw time, it pipped the Acer XN253Q by 1ms in the overall input lag test. But what does this mean in actual usage? We’ve said that you can tell a difference in response between 5ms and 7ms in the draw test because motion blur is noticeably lower at the faster speed. But our gaming skills can’t detect a 1ms difference in input lag. Still, if you’re a competitive gamer seeking more contrast, you can now have that. At this point in time, it’s the only VA monitor that can reach such high speeds.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content