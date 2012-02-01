Upgrade Advice: Does Your Fast SSD Really Need SATA 6Gb/s?

Benchmark Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance
Sequential Read Performance
Examples include file copying, transcoding, game level loading, some gameplay, watching video, and editing video
In sequential reads, every drive attached to SATA 3 Gb/s offers performance between 200-300 MB/s. In this discipline, Intel's mainstream SSD 320 is on par with the high-end 6 Gb/s drives as a consequence of the ceiling imposed by second-gen SATA.
Uncorking the platform to enable 6 Gb/s data rates allows the m4, 830, and Vertex 3 to shoot up between 350-550 MB/s. Naturally, the SSD 320 doesn't see any speed-up because it's a 3 Gb/s drive.
Compressible Sequential Write Performance
When it comes to dealing with compressible data, SandForce-based SSDs enjoy a particular advantage, since the company’s architecture employs compression to achieve breakneck speeds. That explains why the 240 GB Vertex 3 wins so definitively in this test, serving as the only drive able to break through 500 MB/s.
Samsung's 256 GB 830 finishes in second with a sequential write rate around 400 MB/s, but only at queue depths higher than two. Just bear in mind that the two drives only achieve those numbers attached to SATA 6Gb/s.
If you're stuck using SATA 3Gb/s, it's more difficult to pick a winner because all of the drives are capped between 180-280 MB/s. Interestingly, Crucial's m4 is the highest performance at a queue depth of one in a 6 Gb/s configuration. But once you scale up to higher outstanding commands, you see no difference between a newer system capable of SATA 6Gb/s and one still leveraging SATA 3Gb/s.
I find it interesting that SATA 3 doesn't make a difference in file copy. Most SATA 3 drives cost the same as a SATA 2 so no need to save a few dollars.
I asked before but no one answered. Anyway here goes... If SSD's are supposed to be more reliable than spinning drives, why are most warranties for 3 years instead of the usual 5 years on high end conventional spinning drives? It seems like the companies are not to confident in their products to me, and that's why I ask this question and the one that preceded it. It would be nice to get some honest answers......
Well, the warranties are mostly 3 years, but some drives like Intel's 320s and Plextor's M3S drives do have 5 years of coverage.
As for stress testing... well... some have taken this matter in their own hands to answer that very question. So far, it's far more than anyone could imagine. And for complex reasons, a drive only writing 10GB might not wear out it's NAND in over a century. A drive's endurance is typically way underestimated. No one is going to wear out any 3xnm or 2xnm NAND in 5 years, except in the most extreme cases. Most drives die from firmware problems, or physical damage to the PCB or components, or some other unknown phenomenon. Only the factory could do a proper autopsy, and since the FW, FTL, controller, etc. are usually trade secrets or covered under NDA, no one in the know is going to volunteer.
There is an SSD endurance thread on the XtremeSystems forum:
http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?271063-SSD-Write-Endurance-25nm-Vs-34nm/page1
I know when I first got my 1st gen OCZ Vertex nearly when it first came out, I was always the first person on the map for Counter Strike. While other players were still loading the level, I would rush in from the side and lob a grenade and take a few people out because they didn't think anyone could get there so fast (now with more people with SSD's, it's not quite so funny anymore).
I do appreciate being able to open PS CS5 in less than 2 seconds (for quick photo re-edits) and opening Premiere a lot faster too. Transferring large RAW photo folders (think 50+GBs total) to and from backup HDD's, I could use the extra MB's from these new 6Gb/s versions.