Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Power Supply Review

Recently, Seasonic introduced a new 750W Snow Silent unit, featuring Platinum-rated efficiency, fully modular cabling and semi-passive operation.

Introduction

Until now, Seasonic offered only one PSU in its Snow Silent series, which was geared mostly toward enthusiasts. With 1050W capacity, the Snow Silent 1050 offers a power level that is overkill for many systems, so the company acted wisely by releasing a 750W Snow Silent unit. Besides being a lot quieter than the rest of the Seasonic PSUs in this category, both Snow Silent models feature a unique look attributable to white paint and a nicely brushed frame around the fan grill. Silver lines on the sides of the chassis add a classy touch as well. Despite so many companies in the PSU market, white power supplies are still relatively rare. And although the color makes it more difficult to take pictures of these PSUs, we have to admit that they look great installed in a white case. The only thing we would suggest to Seasonic is that it should bundle white modular cables instead of black ones.

All of Seasonic's high-end PSUs use 120mm fans, which means that they're noisier compared with the competition, which uses 140mm fans. Nowadays, in addition to high performance, many users also want a silent PSU, which is what led to the introduction of the Snow Silent series. The Snow Silent PSUs offer significantly lower noise output than Seasonic's SS-1050XP3 at all load levels. Both power supplies are based on the same platform, except for the Snow Silent series' fluid-dynamic bearing fan. The FDB fan, with its more relaxed fan profile and longer semi-passive mode, is what facilitates quieter operation.

Specifications

The Snow Silent 750 has many similarities with the 1050W unit, including Platinum-rated efficiency, fully modular cabling, a maximum operating temperature of 50 degrees Celsius for full load operation, a full set of protection features and the seven-year warranty. However, the 750W PSU has smaller dimensions than the Snow Silent 1050 since it uses a smaller PCB and doesn't need such a large enclosure. The second crucial difference between the two Snow Silent units is what you'll pay for them. Unfortunately, there is no information on what the Snow Silent 750 will cost, though.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps25256230.5
Watts125744156
Total Max. Power (W)750

The +12V rail can almost deliver the unit's full power alone, and with 62A on this rail, the Snow Silent 750 can power two high-end Nvidia graphics cards. You'd have a harder time with a couple of flagship AMD boards peaking at over 300W each, though. The minor rails are pretty strong and the 5VSB rail has enough amperage for a 750W PSU.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)11
4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm)22
6+2 pin PCIe (610mm)44
SATA (400mm+110mm+110mm+110mm)28
SATA (300mm+110mm)12
Four-pin Molex (400mm+120mm+120mm)13
Four-pin Molex (300mm+120mm)12
FDD Adapter (+110mm)11

The Snow Silent 750 has an adequate number of connectors. However, some high-end 750W PSUs come with even more PCIe connectors. In our opinion, four of them, along with two EPS connectors, is more than enough for a PSU of this capacity. In addition, all cables have sufficient length. Distance between the connectors is good too, especially the four-pin peripheral ones. Seasonic also provides two short SATA and peripheral cables with two connectors each, for usage in smaller cases. Finally, all connectors use 18-gauge wires, which are recommended.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

