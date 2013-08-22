Display Calibration 101: Step-By-Step With Datacolor's Spyder4Elite

Spyder4Elite How-To: Setting Up

The Calibration screen splits off into three sub-sections: Choose Settings, Ambient Light, and Place the Sensor.

Choose Settings

Assuming this is the first time you're running the Spyder4Elite software, you must perform a full calibration.

If this isn't the first time you're running the Spyder4Elite, your screen will appear as the screenshot below, with options for ReCAL, CheckCAL, and FullCAL. ReCAL is a regular recalibration, while CheckCAL measures your current calibration. To continue following this guide, check FullCAL.

On this screen, you can specify the desired Gamma, White Point, and Brightness levels. By default, the Spyder4 software recommends a Gamma of 2.2 and White Point of 6500K (as do we), and a Brightness setting of 120 nits. However, you are free to manually adjust all three of these options, and each has a handful of typical settings handily available in the dropdown menus. Should you choose the Native option for brightness, the following ambient light reading will be skipped, as will the additional brightness-adjustment stage during the actual calibration.

After settling on your Gamma, White Point, and Brightness, click Next.

Ambient Light

Since the Spyder4Elite is equipped with an ambient light sensor, the software can make custom Gamma, White Point, and Brightness recommendations based on your specific working environment.

Here you are instructed to place the Spyder4 in its cradle/mount and adjust the room lighting to your typical working level. Clicking Next, initiates the ambient light reading.

Once completed, the software will rate the ambient light in your work environment, with a short description of how good or bad it is for graphics production.

Depending on your ambient lighting, the Spyder4 software may recommend adjusting the target Brightness, White Point, and/or Gamma settings that you chose in the previous step. At this point, it’s up to you whether to Accept suggested settings, or Keep current settings. Check the appropriate radio button and click Next.

Place the Sensor

This screen displays a target in the outline of the Spyder4 sensor and instructs you to place the Spyder inside the outline. Depending on the size of your display, you may need to adjust the weight either higher or lower on the USB cord. Even then, we suggest tilting your monitor back so that the sensor lays flat against the screen.

Keeping stray light out from the sensor head is critical to accurate measurements. If you can’t get it to lay flat on its own, gentle hand pressure is OK. The measurements only take a few minutes and the payoff in correct readings is worth it. You will not be happy with a calibration performed by a dangling sensor.

Once the Spyder4 is secured atop the on-screen outline, click Next to begin the calibration process.