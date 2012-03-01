Ten 60 GB SandForce-Based Boot Drives, Rounded-Up

4 KB Random Performance
Random Read Performance (background info)
Examples include antivirus scans and typing in Word
From what we've seen in testing, it can be more difficult to generate consistent data using SandForce-based SSDs than many competing drives. In some benchmarks, we note up to 50 MB/s swings at low queue depths during successive runs. Yet, if we take the median results, all of the 60 GB models collected for this story perform fairly similarly, regardless of their NAND interface. The only exception is Intel’s SSD 520, which achieves a 50 MB/s lead over the competition at queue depths between two and four.
Meanwhile, the 64 GB Samsung 830 falls behind the SandForce-based pack. Crucial's m4 performs respectably, nearly matching the SSDs being rounded-up today. We see one anomaly at a queue depth of four, where the 64 GB m4 falls behind by roughly 90 MB/s.
Random Write Performance, Compressible
Examples include email, file compression, and Web browsing
In general, all 60 GB SandForce-based SSDs perform within a fairly tight range when we measure performance using compressible random writes. The only clear leaders are the Vertex 3 and SSD 520, but they only differentiate themselves at queue depths between four and eight.
The 64 GB Crucial m4 and Samsung 830 fall further behind in this test. We'd expect that, though, considering neither controller benefits from compression in the same way as SandForce's.
Ms-Office
Adobe pdf reader
a web browser, a photo manipulating program
a music/video player.
Install a game from a ISO.
An antivirus
And all these apps should be installed from the SSD itself (meaning their setups should be on the SSD).Then you should test the startup and shutdown times.
All these synthetic benchies dont make much sense, IMHO.
A lot of operations use only a single core and the SSD cant use its true potential. That is, the CPU cant process data as fast as the SSD can provide.
This is just reverse of what happens in case of mechanical HDD's.
You're not going to see a major difference.
Well, it is pointless though since everything you are doing is so fast that it doesn't matter anymore. I however see your point since I can be loading a program and my SSD is not even at max speed my CPU frequency is maxed out. The only way to get more speed is to just overclock as much as you can.
that is the point of buying a cheaper SSD based on a chepaer NAND.
I'd also like to see small drives benchmarked as swap drives in video editing machines. Currently I'm using a raid 0 array of 1tb samsung drives that keeps up well enough, but I'd be interested to see if there are tangible productivity differences.
For a future SSD review/roundup could you take, for example, 10 real-life traces from 10 different editor's machines (the more variation in workload, the better), and then compare the %change in execution time vs. a reference drive?