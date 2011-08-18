SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In Crysis 2

The 23-minute captured trace from Crysis 2 represents playing through the level Dead Man Walking until Gould performs the suit scan.

Overall Statistics Crysis 2: Gameplay Elapsed Time 23:13 Read Operations 2 609 Write Operations 12 885 Data Read 50.58 MB Data Written 1.37 GB Disk Busy Time 4.05 s Average Data Rate 359.23 MB/s

When you're firing up Crysis 2 and loading a level, you're almost exclusively reading data from your drive. Actually playing the game changes this, demonstrating to us an almost all-write environment. Why is this? Once the game and level data are loaded into memory, the system writes a lot of unique data in order to record progress.

Just as interestingly, most operations occur between a queue depth of two and eight. Everyone's style of play differs, but the way we crept through this level was slow-paced stalker-style. If you're the run-and-gun sort, almost none of your accesses will happen at a queue depth of one, since the game is forced to address more commands concurrently.

I/O Trends:

72% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size

91% of all operations are sequential

35% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one

60% of all operations occur between a queue depth of two and eight

Seek Distance

QD