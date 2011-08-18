SSD Performance In Crysis 2, World Of Warcraft, And Civilization V

Gameplay In Crysis 2
The 23-minute captured trace from Crysis 2 represents playing through the level Dead Man Walking until Gould performs the suit scan.
|Overall Statistics
|Crysis 2: Gameplay
|Elapsed Time
|23:13
|Read Operations
|2 609
|Write Operations
|12 885
|Data Read
|50.58 MB
|Data Written
|1.37 GB
|Disk Busy Time
|4.05 s
|Average Data Rate
|359.23 MB/s
When you're firing up Crysis 2 and loading a level, you're almost exclusively reading data from your drive. Actually playing the game changes this, demonstrating to us an almost all-write environment. Why is this? Once the game and level data are loaded into memory, the system writes a lot of unique data in order to record progress.
Just as interestingly, most operations occur between a queue depth of two and eight. Everyone's style of play differs, but the way we crept through this level was slow-paced stalker-style. If you're the run-and-gun sort, almost none of your accesses will happen at a queue depth of one, since the game is forced to address more commands concurrently.
I/O Trends:
- 72% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
- 91% of all operations are sequential
- 35% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 60% of all operations occur between a queue depth of two and eight
Longer loading times are not crucial when all you want is to frag your enemies!
Doesn't this reduce the life of a SSD?
I'd like to see how the witcher stacks up with SSD. You are constantly having to load different areas the entire game so I made sure to have that on the SSD while playing it hoping to reduce the load times. Would like to see if that really paid off or not.
Does that mean if you had an infinitely fast disk, the level loading would take 56s? In which case, where is the bottleneck for level loading? Is it CPU bound? (if so, why isn't CPU usage at 100% when loading a level?) Memory? Graphics card?