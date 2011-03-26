SSDs In RAID: A Performance Scaling Analysis

SATA Bottleneck: 3 Gb/s Is Not Enough
We decided to use the LSI 9280-24i4e RAID controller in order to investigate the SSD RAID scalability without restrictions. The 24 SATA and four SAS ports of the LSI controller are enough for the professional focus of this article, as is the eight-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface sporting a theoretical data rate of 4000 MB/s. The bandwidth per port is 6 Gb/s, raising the speed limit of the old 3 Gb/s SATA.
In addition to the controller, we also installed the FastPath software from LSI, which claims to significantly increase the I/O access speed of the connected SSDs. LSI is not very outspoken about just how this works, cryptically mentioning special low-level access to the SSDs. But it works with any flash-based system and maximizes write and read performance. LSI wants to achieve a 2.5-fold increase in write performance compared to an unaccelerated system, and twice the read performance.
3 reason hold me back moving HD to SSD.
1st. money VS pre GB.
2nd. the technology is mature enough to keep that real speed in stabilize performance.
3rd. RAID support in SSD still in wonderland.
conclusion. all the read/write speed in the benchmark is full of BS, but if you can maintain the driver is reading purpose only but never erase and delete any old data and rewrite new files into it. and you are a heavily download user. you will lost the speed advance reading/writing in a SSD over a traditional HD. SSD is pretty fast only in a fresh windows install for the first time. it will lose speed performance in time and you have to do another fresh reinstall again and again.