Should You Upgrade? From A Hard Drive To An SSD

Test System

System Hardware for Performance Measurements Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge) 32 nm, D2, 4C/4T, 3.3 GHz, 4 x 256 KB L2 Cache, 6 MB L3 Cache w/ HD Graphics 3000, 95 W TDP, 3.7 GHz max. Turbo Boost Motherboard (LGA 1155) Gigabyte Z68X-UD3H-B3, Revision: 0.2, Chipset: Intel Z68 Express, BIOS: F3 RAM 2 x 2 GB DDR3-1333, Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D System SSD Intel X25-M G1, 80 GB, Firmware 0701, SATA 3 Gb/s Controller Intel PCH Z68 SATA 6 Gb/s Power Supply Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3 Benchmarks Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.16 PCMark 7 1.0.4 I/O Performance Iometer 2006.07.27 File server Benchmark Web server Benchmark Database Benchmark Workstation Benchmark Streaming Reads Streaming Writes 4K Random Reads 4K Random Writes System Software & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1 Intel Inf 9.2.0.1030 Intel Rapid Storage 10.​5.​0.​1026

Our test system

System Hardware for Power Draw Measurements (SSD Variant) Hardware Details CPU Intel Core 2 Extreme X7800 (Merom), 65 nm, E1, 2C/2T, 2.6 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, 44 W TDP Motherboard (Socket 478) MSI Fuzzy GM965, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel GM965, BIOS: A9803IMS.220 RAM 2 x 1 GB DDR2-666, Crucial BallistiX CM128M6416U27AD2F-3VX System HDD Western Digital WD3200BEVT, 320 GB, SATA 3 Gb/s, 5400 RPM Controller Intel ICH8-ME Power Supply Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3 Benchmarks Video Playback VLC 1.1.1 Big_Buck_Bunny_1080p I/O Performance Iometer 2006.07.27 Database Benchmark Streaming Writes Operating System & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1 Intel Inf 9.2.0.1021 Intel Graphics 15.12.75.4.64

System Hardware for Real-Life Tests Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i3-530 (Clarkdale) 32 nm, C2, 2C/4T, 2.93 GHz, 2x 256 KB L2 Cache, 4 MB L3 Cache, w/ HD Graphics, 73 W TDP Motherboard (LGA 1155) MSI H57M-ED65, Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel H57, BIOS: 1.5 RAM 2 x 4 GB DDR3-1333, Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX Controller Intel PCH H57 SATA 3 Gb/s Power Supply Seasonic X-760 760 W, SS-760KM Active PFC F3 Benchmarks Performance Measurements SYSmark 2012 Operating System & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1 (updated on 2011-08-10) Intel Inf 9.2.0.1030 Intel Rapid Storage 10.6.0.1002

The following test results are representative of most SSDs and hard disks. The test components were chosen in order to make the best comparison between both variants. Our drives are tested on the very same systems. The object of this article is to explore the performance benefits of SSDs versus hard disks as system drives. The goal here isn't to suggest that SSDs are a cure-all for any performance issue, and we certainly don't recommend solid-state technology in a storage role, where the purpose is capacity-driven.