Should You Upgrade? From A Hard Drive To An SSD

Should you buy a new processor for your next machine? How about a new graphics card? Have you given any thought to the status of your storage subsystem? We're making a case for incorporating solid-state technology the next time you're upgrade-shopping.
Windows 7 x64 Ultimate SP1 (updated on 2011-08-10)
Intel Inf
9.2.0.1030
Intel Rapid Storage
10.6.0.1002
The following test results are representative of most SSDs and hard disks. The test components were chosen in order to make the best comparison between both variants. Our drives are tested on the very same systems. The object of this article is to explore the performance benefits of SSDs versus hard disks as system drives. The goal here isn't to suggest that SSDs are a cure-all for any performance issue, and we certainly don't recommend solid-state technology in a storage role, where the purpose is capacity-driven.