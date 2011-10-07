Should You Upgrade? From A Hard Drive To An SSD

Benchmark Results: Power Draw And Efficiency

Power Draw

The smallest difference in power draw between a hard disk and SSD is seen during our writing stress test. But even then, three or four SSDs could be powered by the amount of energy that a single 7200 RPM drive draws.

Efficiency: Performance per Watt

In database applications, the Samsung 470 achieves an I/O performance per watt that is 476 times better than the Seagate Barracuda XT.

During write operations, the SSD still offers a performance per watt index that is several times better than the hard disk.

At this point, we want to briefly discuss a more obscure measurement "capacity per watt," where SSDs would take second place behind large hard drives. You'd need several SSDs to match the capacity of a single 3 TB Seagate Barracuda XT. Thus, it goes without saying that people who want to store large amounts of data will continue to buy hard disks.