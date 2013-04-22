Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Real-World Benchmarks: Booting Up And Shutting Down Windows 8

These are the workloads you're going to run into on a day-to-day basis. Right off the bat, we see it really doesn't matter if you're using 3 or 6 Gb/s transfers when it comes to Windows 8's boot time. The difference is only half of a second. Much more noticeable is the speed-up compared to a hard drive.

The clock tells us that Windows 8 shuts down 0.6 seconds faster when we hook our 840 Pro up to the 6 Gb/s port. In the real world, you're not going to notice that. Even the hard drive doesn't fare too poorly compared to Samsung's SSD.