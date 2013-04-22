Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Hardware And Test Setup

We're using Samsung's 840 Pro MZ-7PD256 for today's testing, based on the company's own SATA 6Gb/s-capable S4LN021X01-8030 NZWD1 (internally known as MDX) controller, sporting a triple-core Cortex-R4 processor. The ASIC is complemented by 512 MB of DDR2 data cache. There are also non-Pro models out there with triple-level cell memory that's neither as fast nor as robust as the 21 nm MLC NAND found in the higher-end drive family. Samsung covers its 840 Pro with a five-year warranty.

Samsung specs the 840 Pro for up to 540 MB/s sequential reads and 520 MB/s sequential writes. It's supposed to achieve 100,000 random 4 KB read IOPS. And, right now, the 256 GB model we're using sells for about $230 on Amazon. You can also find 128 and 512 GB models of this drive, which run about $140 and $460, respectively.

Samsung SSD 840 Pro Technical Specifications

Manufacturer Samsung Model 840 Pro Model Number MZ-7PD256 Form Factor 2.5" (7 mm) Capacity 256 GB Controller MDX Flash Type 21 nm MLC Toggle-mode NAND Over-Provisioning 7% Cache 512 MB Interface SATA 6Gb/s In The Box Samsung Magician Software Warranty Five-Year

Benchmark System and Software

We used our Windows 7-based benchmark system with Gigabyte's Z68X-UD3H-B3 motherboard, an Intel Core i5-2500K CPU, and 4 GB of Corsair TR3X6G1600C8D RAM. The SSD was connected to the first 6 Gb/s port, and we were able to throttle the port to 3 Gb/s in Gigabyte's firmware.

As a basis for comparison, we also added Western Digital's VelociRaptor WD1000DHTZ hard drive. The 1 TB VelociRaptor is a 2.5” drive in a 3.5” format. It’s the fastest disk we’ve ever benchmarked due to its 10,000 RPM spindle and 2.5” platters. Its I/O performance is higher than that of any competing hard drive.