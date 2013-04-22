Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Results: Sequential Read And Write Performance

As expected, the SATA 3Gb/s interface proves to be a significant bottleneck to the 840 Pro’s sequential read and write performance. The SSD is better able to demonstrate its potential on the 6 Gb/s link. Western Digital's VelociRaptor does well for a mechanical disk, achieving read and write performance in excess of 200 MB/s on a 6 Gb/s connection.

CrystalDiskMark 3.0 confirms AS-SSD’s numbers. Bear in mind that these sequential numbers are primarily relevant to reading and writing large chunks of data. Under Windows, a majority of what you're doing actually involves random I/O. So, sequential operations are more the exception, rather than the rule.