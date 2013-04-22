Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Results: Sequential Read And Write Performance
As expected, the SATA 3Gb/s interface proves to be a significant bottleneck to the 840 Pro’s sequential read and write performance. The SSD is better able to demonstrate its potential on the 6 Gb/s link. Western Digital's VelociRaptor does well for a mechanical disk, achieving read and write performance in excess of 200 MB/s on a 6 Gb/s connection.
CrystalDiskMark 3.0 confirms AS-SSD’s numbers. Bear in mind that these sequential numbers are primarily relevant to reading and writing large chunks of data. Under Windows, a majority of what you're doing actually involves random I/O. So, sequential operations are more the exception, rather than the rule.
Thanks toms, Samsung will get a few hundred out of me next pay day. :P
Does Tom's not remember the early days of SSDs, when everyone wanted one and noone could afford one? There was no such thing as SATA III back then, and if SSDs didn't give a benefit, nobody would have payed attention with how expensive they were.
still the price is the issue...
hope the price will continue to decline, so it became affordable for (most of) everyone....
Any SSD on 3Gb/s kill Raptors outright. Even my older X25-M does due to the sheer IOPS compared to a Raptor or any mechanical HDD.
I do need to upgrade but not for the speed, mostly for size. 80GB is not enough even for OS and a few apps. I have messed with everything from a SATA II SSD to a PCIe SSD (Revo 3) and as long as you are on SATA II or better its going to be more than fast enough.
But that said, I might just wait for Broadwell and SATA Express.
2. The startup and shutdown times will increase once you start adding softwares to the system. Specially, an Antivirus (kaspersky internet security) makes me weep on startup on a mechanical disc.
3. Kind of stupid question : Will overclocking the CPU improve the startup/shutdown times, now that the storage bottleneck is largely removed ?
4. Can we have the time taken by each system to install all the Windows updates, just after the fresh install ?
This article does give very important guideline, where people evaluate different upgrade options. Conclusion is, you don't need to replace a SATA2 computer with SATA3 computer for the mere of SSD speed benefit.