Is A SATA 3Gb/s Platform Still Worth Upgrading With An SSD?

Results: Access Time

The 3.5” VelociRaptor manages to find the data AS-SSD requests after an average of about seven milliseconds. This is fast for a hard drive, and attributable to its 10,000 RPM spindle. But Western Digital's drive can't come anywhere close to competing with the SSDs, which are orders of magnitude faster. This puts them in the microseconds range. On the bright side, we see no practical difference between 3 and 6 Gb/s SATA when access times are being measured.