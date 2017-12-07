Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

Performance at 1080p

We start our benchmarks at 1920x1080 with this game's graphics settings pushed all the way up to Ultra. These tests were performed in DirectX 11 mode, since activating DirectX 12 triggers an in-game warning of partial support and possible stability issues. Don't forget that the Frostbite 3 engine originally ran exclusively on DirectX 11.

At the bottom of the charts, AMD's Radeon RX 460 and 560 struggle, unable to maintain a consistent frame rate. Our perceived smoothness measurements confirm the game is only moderately playable with those cards. Just above, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are at the limit of acceptable.

But starting with Radeon RX 570, Star Wars Battlefront II is perfectly playable at Full HD with Ultra settings. Half of our cards keep their noses above 60 FPS through this taxing benchmark, even.

Notice also that our fastest cards seem to hit a performance ceiling, with only eight frames per second (on average) separating the top five boards.

Performance at 1440p

Using the same Ultra quality preset, we now move to 2560x1440.

It's no surprise that the GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti join AMD's Radeon RX 460/560 down at the bottom in unplayable territory.

The GeForce GTX 1060 3GB falls behind the Radeon RX 580 and R9 390, while AMD's Radeon RX 570 trades blows with GeForce GTX 970.

Only the RX 580 and GTX 1060 6GB average more than 50 FPS.



