Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Super Flower brings Titanium-class efficiency to the 1 kW category. Its SF-1000F14HT is currently the most efficient PSU in this market segment. In the U.S., wait until EVGA releases its SuperNOVA 1000 T2, which should be identical.

Super Flower SF-1000F14HT Power Supply Review

Super Flower is the first and so far the only company to release an 80 Plus Titanium-rated PSU with more than 1.5kW capacity. The 1.6kW SF-1600F14HT supply gives Super Flower an edge, at least on paper, over Corsair's AX1500i, which features a digitally-controlled platform. We already reviewed the SF-1600F14HT, and were pleased with the performance it delivered in all of our tests. However, such a powerful PSU is overkill in most machines, so Super Flower wisely expanded its Titanium line with two lower-capacity units.

The SF-1000F14HT and the SF-750F14HT PSUs serve up 1kW and 750W capacity, respectively, and appeal to a broader audience. In this review, we are putting the 1kW Titanium-rated Leadex platform to the test. While this newer model looks identical to the 1.6kW version, its dimensions are significantly smaller since it measures 18cm deep instead of the SF-1600F14HT's 22.5cm.

Like the 1.6 kW unit, the SF-1000F14HT features fully modular cabling and a semi-passive mode, during which the fan isn't engaged until the PSU's temperature exceeds a specified threshold. This ECO mode can be disabled through a small switch, should you prefer the fan's normal, temperature-controlled operation. With the normal fan mode activated, temperatures inside the PSU will be significantly lower under light and moderate loads, so stress applied to heat-sensitive components will be much lower. At low speeds, the fan isn't noisy and should be inaudible behind noisier components. Thus, we believe normal fan operation is preferable to the ECO mode.

Contrary to the Platinum-rated Leadex platform with similar capacity, the Titanium unit doesn't have LED-lit sockets on its modular panel and uses cables with familiar connectors on the PSU's end (instead of the clear cube connectors that the SF-1000F14MP employs). Super Flower most likely chose not to use those components this time around to keep costs down. After all, the Titanium-rated platform is significantly more expensive than the Platinum one.

Specifications

Super Flower SF-1000F14HT

In addition to 80 Plus Titanium efficiency and fully modular cabling, the SF-1000F14HT is Haswell-ready and able to deliver its full power continuously at up to 50 degrees Celsius. The list of available protections only includes the basics, with over-temperature protection (OTP) missing. That's an essential capability though, and it shouldn't be missing from any PSU, particularly a high-end supply like this one that also includes semi-passive operation. The PSU's fan is made by Globe Fan, and thanks to its double ball-bearings it should last a long time. Some enthusiasts favor FDB fans instead. However, a relaxed fan profile along with the semi-passive mode help reduce noise and increase the fan's useful life.

The PSU's dimensions are typical given its capacity, though there are similarly powerful PSUs that fit into notably smaller enclosures (they're just not Titanium-rated). Super Flower states that this unit is only compatible with the older ATX v2.2 spec, while on the box it claims that it is compatible with ATX v.2.32 (note that after v2.31, Intel started using a revised naming scheme, and version numbering only came back in the latest spec). The only thing that prevents the SF-1000F14HT from being compliant with ATX v.2.4 is the single +12V rail. The newer revision requires at least two +12V rails, demanding that +12V2 be able to keep its load regulation within specified given a minimum applied load. Finally, Super Flower protects this unit with a five-year warranty. That seems short compared to EVGA's 10-year coverage for the same design and platform.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 83.3 2.5 0.5 Watts 100 999.6 12.5 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

The single +12V rail can deliver up to 83A, a current output that easily supports multiple high-end graphics cards. Conversely, the minor rails have a combined max power of only 100W. Fortunately, gaming systems don't need any more than that; both rails are lightly used these days. Super Flower should provide a stronger 5VSB rail, though, with at least 3A current output.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 4+4 pin EPS12V (750mm) 2 2 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm) 4 4 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm+150mm) 2 4 SATA (550mm+95mm+95mm+95mm) 3 12 Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm) 2 6 FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1

As expected, there are plenty of cables and available connectors, including eight PCIe and two EPS, all of which are available at the same time. This means that you can power a server motherboard and four high-end graphics cards with this PSU, though the GPUs probably shouldn't exceed 200W each. We should also note that, thanks to its capable platform, this PSU can easily deliver more than 1kW of power. In general, though, you should avoid overpowering your PSU for two reasons: it'll shorten its lifetime and efficiency will take a big hit under taxing loads. If you need more power, simply buy a bigger PSU.

In general, cable length is satisfactory, and the number of SATA and peripheral connectors will cover even extreme usage scenarios. Our only concern is the small distance between the peripheral connectors, which should be at least 13cm. Once again, Super Flower used extra capacitors on the main ATX, PCIe and EPS cables to further suppress ripple. These folks take ripple performance very seriously, and we totally back them up on this. Finally, the ATX, PCIe and EPS cables in this unit use thicker, 16-gauge wires for lower voltage drops under higher loads. The other connectors employ 18-gauge wires.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Power Supplies 101

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content