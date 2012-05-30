Trending

Three Xeon E5 Server Systems From Intel, Tyan, And Supermicro

After taking a first look at Intel's Xeon E5 processors, we wanted to round up a handful of dual-socket barebones platforms to see which vendor sells the best match for Sandy Bridge-EP-based chips. Intel, Supermicro, and Tyan are here to represent.

Benchmark Results: Adobe CS 5, 3ds Max, And Cinebench

Each of our three samples employs Intel's Patsburg chipset with two Intel Xeon E5-2690 CPUs and the same memory. Overclocking is not supported, aside from the dynamic frequency adjustments attributable to Turbo Boost technology. What we're looking for, then, are dips in performance that could be caused by throttling as a result of getting too hot, or Turbo Boost not spinning up as high on one platform as the others. All of these systems are designed to run at full speed 24x7.

The trio is tied in Adobe's Premiere Pro.

After Effects similarly finishes very close. Whereas Premiere is a well-threaded metric, this test tends to not favor clock rate more. The fact that the results come close again suggests we're seeing similar impact from Turbo Boost.

Adobe Photoshop CS 5 is still very popular. But with Photoshop CS 6's recent launch, Adobe did introduce certain performance enhancements. Still, we can see that identical processors and memory yield very similar performance.

3ds Max 2012 is a popular 3D modeling program used by many professionals. Once again, we see no evidence of thermal throttling.

Cinebench 11.5 demonstrates impressive performance, more than tripling what the just-launched Xeon E3-1200 V2 series can do. Again, though, there is very little differentiation between platforms.

