Three Xeon E5 Server Systems From Intel, Tyan, And Supermicro

Tyan GN70-K7053: Layout And Overview

Tyan's approach to the server space is traditionally different than Supermicro's. It used to sell its motherboards on their own. Recently, though, the company started seeing demand for enclosures designed specifically for its motherboards, and it now has a chassis line-up, too. Tyan sent along its S7053 motherboard and KGN70M1 2U chassis in a barebones package called the GN70-K7053.

The front of the Tyan KGN70M1 chassis presents few surprises. There are eight 3.5" hot-swap drive bays that feel solidly-built. The top-right bay is used to house an optical drive, and you'll find a standard assortment of USB ports and LED indicator lights.

It's pretty apparent, given the copious ventilation up front, that Tyan is looking to keep lots of air moving through its case. And if you're wondering, the eight-bay configuration is also fairly common, since most storage controllers feature port counts in multiples of four. And once you go over eight, you're typically looking at an add-in SAS expander on a RAID card or HBA.

Tyan's drive assembly warrants attention, too. The company provides an insert in its 3.5" tray that lets you install a 2.5" disk or SSD in the hot-swap bays.

Tyan employs a fairly standard 2U layout with the ability to not only support ATX and EATX form factors, but also EEB- and CEB-based motherboards as well.

The middle of the chassis accommodates two rows of four hot-swap fans. The dual-row design gives Tyan the flexibility to deliver redundant cooling in the event a fan fails during operation. As you can see, each fan has a small carrier that enables simple hot-pluggable installation. A failed fan causes the chassis to trigger an alarm, and a small LED indicator goes red when a fan fails or is removed. Since each fan uses just over 16 W at full speed, Tyan equipped our sample with a single row of fans.

To the right of the mid-plane fans, Tyan uses a special distribution board. Power from the redundant PSUs is routed through the board's PCB and off to fans, drives, and the motherboard itself.

As mentioned, the KGN70M1 includes dual redundant power supplies in a side-by-side configuration. The two power supplies are 770 W 80 PLUS Gold-rated units that can be pulled out by releasing the orange lever and pulling on the black handle. Tyan does employ ducting, and it uses the space above the power supplies for chassis exhaust.