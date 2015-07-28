Thecus N5810 Pro NAS Review

Sequential Data Transfer by Size

We'll run through a few synthetic tests to get a better understanding of how the Thecus NAS performs in relation to other products on the market, some priced higher and others less expensive.

First, we look at sequential reads with a number of block sizes. All of the network-attached storage systems perform well in this test, but there is some variation. The N5810 Pro drops a bit of performance with the very large blocks. It's something we'll also see later in the review when we test with real data.

Next, we use the same type of data but instead write to the NAS products. The first thing you see is how much different the results are. NAS appliances can cache writes depending on how you configure them. We enable EXT4 write caching, as well as other caching features, whenever possible. This can trick some long write tests when the buffer fills and then flushes, depending on when the test occurs. We suspect that is why this metric deviates so much.