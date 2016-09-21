Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and heavy; after all, it contains a large PSU with monstrous capacity. On the front of the packaging, Thermaltake lists the product's most interesting aspects, which break down to the Smart Power Management capability, the RGB fan backed by a semi-passive mode for quieter operation under light loads, the 10-year warranty, and modular cabling (essential in a PSU that features so many cables and connectors). There is also a photo of the TPG-1500D-T with its LED fan in action and all of its modular cables installed.

On the sides of the box, you'll find a diagram that depicts the SPM service's architecture. This features resides on the cloud, facilitating its connection to the desktop and mobile versions of Thermaltake's software. Finally, at the rear side of the box you can take a look at the cloud, PC, and mobile versions of the software supporting this unit. Moreover there is a graphical list with all available connectors and the power specifications table, along with a short features list.

Contents

The PSU is protected well by packing foam. Given a lofty price, it'd be a shame if Thermaltake didn't offer adequate protection. A piece of cloth with the company's logo covers the PSU. We would prefer a velvet bag, which could come handy afterwards for storage.

A nylon pouch is provided. That's a necessary accessory with PSUs featuring so many modular cables, since it is almost certain that you won't use all of them. The bundle includes several zip ties, some wire guides that'll help with routing the individually sleeved cables, a user's guide, fixing bolts, and a thick AC power cord featuring a C19 coupler. This design allows up to 16 A (250 V), while more common C17 couplers support up to 10 A (250 V). In addition to the coupler type, the power cord's wires also set the limits for maximum amperage.

Exterior

Externally, the TPG-1500D-T is identical to Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T. In fact, both units use the same chassis. The enclosure is full of symmetrical holes that allow increased airflow. This is incredibly important to high-capacity PSUs, even when they offer 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. Up front, the power switch is very small, especially compared to the TPG-1250D-T's huge switch.

There are also exhaust grilles on the sides, right above the colorful model stickers.

Around back, the modular panel hosts 18 sockets along with a mini-USB port. What we cannot understand is why Thermaltake provides 10 PCIe cables, each with a single connector, while the modular panel only has eight corresponding sockets. This just doesn't make sense. Given the factory configuration, you're able to support as many as four high-end graphics cards.

The unit's dimensions are normal for its high capacity. In addition, the external design is different, and therefore interesting.

Cabling

The ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables feature individually sleeved wires in three colors: black, red, and yellow (similar to the TPG-1250D-T). In our opinion, Thermaltake should stick to two colors tops. Or, better yet, just one. With three colors, the sleeved cables won't match everyone's tastes.

The peripheral cables aren't individually sleeved, but at least they are both stealth and flat, blocking less airflow inside your case. Normally we want to see all of the cables look similar. But that would have made the TPG-1500D-T even more expensive.