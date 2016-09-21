Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1500W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The box is large and heavy; after all, it contains a large PSU with monstrous capacity. On the front of the packaging, Thermaltake lists the product's most interesting aspects, which break down to the Smart Power Management capability, the RGB fan backed by a semi-passive mode for quieter operation under light loads, the 10-year warranty, and modular cabling (essential in a PSU that features so many cables and connectors). There is also a photo of the TPG-1500D-T with its LED fan in action and all of its modular cables installed.

On the sides of the box, you'll find a diagram that depicts the SPM service's architecture. This features resides on the cloud, facilitating its connection to the desktop and mobile versions of Thermaltake's software. Finally, at the rear side of the box you can take a look at the cloud, PC, and mobile versions of the software supporting this unit. Moreover there is a graphical list with all available connectors and the power specifications table, along with a short features list.

Contents

The PSU is protected well by packing foam. Given a lofty price, it'd be a shame if Thermaltake didn't offer adequate protection. A piece of cloth with the company's logo covers the PSU. We would prefer a velvet bag, which could come handy afterwards for storage.

A nylon pouch is provided. That's a necessary accessory with PSUs featuring so many modular cables, since it is almost certain that you won't use all of them. The bundle includes several zip ties, some wire guides that'll help with routing the individually sleeved cables, a user's guide, fixing bolts, and a thick AC power cord featuring a C19 coupler. This design allows up to 16 A (250 V), while more common C17 couplers support up to 10 A (250 V). In addition to the coupler type, the power cord's wires also set the limits for maximum amperage.

Exterior

Externally, the TPG-1500D-T is identical to Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T. In fact, both units use the same chassis. The enclosure is full of symmetrical holes that allow increased airflow. This is incredibly important to high-capacity PSUs, even when they offer 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. Up front, the power switch is very small, especially compared to the TPG-1250D-T's huge switch.

There are also exhaust grilles on the sides, right above the colorful model stickers.

Around back, the modular panel hosts 18 sockets along with a mini-USB port. What we cannot understand is why Thermaltake provides 10 PCIe cables, each with a single connector, while the modular panel only has eight corresponding sockets. This just doesn't make sense. Given the factory configuration, you're able to support as many as four high-end graphics cards.

The unit's dimensions are normal for its high capacity. In addition, the external design is different, and therefore interesting.

Cabling

The ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables feature individually sleeved wires in three colors: black, red, and yellow (similar to the TPG-1250D-T). In our opinion, Thermaltake should stick to two colors tops. Or, better yet, just one. With three colors, the sleeved cables won't match everyone's tastes.

The peripheral cables aren't individually sleeved, but at least they are both stealth and flat, blocking less airflow inside your case. Normally we want to see all of the cables look similar. But that would have made the TPG-1500D-T even more expensive.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:02
    So basically a poor performing PSU at this price point and the only good thing is a RGB fan I won't see because my PSU is always face down and preferably under a PSU cover, okay got it.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 21 September 2016 18:35
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:
    Reply
  • spat55 21 September 2016 18:43
    18628558 said:
    What's the point of having an RGB ring on a bottom mounted PSU where nobody will see the fan anyways? :??:

    Also those cables - the word "eyesore" comes to mind! I would be replacing those with some custom ones ASAP! :ouch:

    Yeah it's just a crap unit which is hoping the kids orgasm over those RGB lighting, it's doing my head in but I'm sure it'll soon become mainstream then die.
    Reply
  • powernod 21 September 2016 18:51
    Extremely dissapointed by Thermaltake.
    Only at the TPG-1250D-T they used the new & excellent CST platform by CWT.
    For all the other wattage models so far, ( 850 & 1500watt ) they used mediocre platforms by Enhance.
    I had high expectations for Tt's new line of PSUs, but they were proven futile.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 21 September 2016 20:58
    Thanks for another thorough, excellent, psu review, great job Aris. Disappointed by TT, as well. That is one flawed, less than mediocre (esp for the price) unit, OEM'd to Enhance by another predictable 3rd party company. Some pretty lights on the fan and it's 1600 watt helm of their "flagship" series moniker is supposed to justify that $430 pricetag? Fails to meet minimum atx specs in several areas, hold up time for such an expensive unit is also unacceptable. Similar to the MasterWatt Maker, it can't hope to compete with similar units from their competitors, which are lower in price, better in efficiency and overall specs.
    Reply
  • vc9966 21 September 2016 21:24
    almost every performance below average, but cheaper than CM 1200 worker
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 21 September 2016 22:40
    The 12V CL1 was certainly one of the more interesting waveforms I've seen in a while. But overall I'm pretty disappointed in Thermaltake for producing such a over priced under performing PSU
    Reply
  • Br1414 22 September 2016 02:32
    Typo? 16 amps is the max legal load on a 20 amp 120v plug, thus option A apparently. Option B appears to be the old wall A/C style 20 amp 240 volt plug. Both a t slot styles. So maybe you rig something, but more or less you need an electrician just to use this thing safely! I guess you got the money...
    Reply
  • Valantar 22 September 2016 12:31
    Individually sleeved cables in the traditional "ketchup and mustard" colours? Wow, that made me laugh. Out loud. Might be suitable to some kind of early 2000s retro theme build?

    Also, I love the pixelated 8-bit-ish thing you've got going on with the ripple graphs on page 9. Perhaps

    Otherwise, this was pretty much as expected. A useless product (the world does not need more 1000W+ PSUs), with useless features (RGB in a place where it'll be invisible in 90+% of modern cases), at a useless price point. That it performs badly as well just adds icing to the turd.
    Reply